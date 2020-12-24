JEE Main, Advanced 2021: These preparation tips will help you get good rank

Follow these preparation tips for JEE Main, Advanced 2021. Image source: Shared by Aglasem

JEE Main, Advanced 2021 preparation tips: When it comes to the engineering entrance exams, the Joint Entrance Examination is the most important as cracking this ensures admission to the premier colleges. The top qualifiers of JEE (Main) become eligible to appear in the JEE (Advanced).

In 2021, the JEE (Main) is to be conducted four times instead of twice. The registrations of JEE (Main) are already on while for JEE (Advanced), candidates will be able to register tentatively from the end of May.

As a mandatory criterion for admission to the IITs, candidates have to qualify for the JEE (Advanced). On the other hand, the JEE (Main) is for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs in the country. However, there exist similarities in the exam pattern and the syllabus of JEE (Main) and syllabus of JEE (Advanced) as both are for admission to UG engineering and architectural degree courses. This brings one to wonder whether it is possible to study for the Advanced exam simultaneously while preparing for the Main.

Although subtle differences exist between these two exams. It is hard to overlook those significant similarities also exist between the syllabus of JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced). For those who are not willing to stop at JEE (Main), but are aiming to qualify for the JEE (Advanced), the first step is therefore knowing the syllabus really well.

From the detailed syllabus of JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced), identify the common topics. For B.E./B.Tech admissions, the syllabus of both the exams are based on the subjects of physics, chemistry and mathematics. Candidates intending to appear in the Advanced exam after qualifying in the Main, can take a combined approach for preparations of these common topics. For instance, in mathematics, the topics of Differential and Integral calculus are common in both the exams. Therefore, candidates do not need to study separately to cover such topics.

An important thing to note is that to ace JEE Main, one should befriend the NCERT books, and then move on to practicing questions from books such as HC Verma for physics, OP Tandon for chemistry, and RD Sharma for math. This will go a long way even to get good marks in JEE Advanced.

However, for the advanced exam, preparation needs to be at par with the namesake, and hence questions of the higher level need to be practiced. If told in a nutshell, the basic difference between the JEE Main and Advanced is that in the latter, you need to really implement theory into practice.

One of the most important aspects of the JEE in 2021 is that the pattern and syllabus have undergone major changes. In both exams, the pattern of questions now includes MCQs (multiple choice questions) and NVTs (numerical value type) questions.

Such changes are expected to manifest in the type and nature of questions that are conventionally asked in the exam. Candidates are therefore advised to have a clear understanding of scientific theories, concepts and implementation of formulas and methods of solving numerical problems. This is yet another area in which candidates can leverage competitive advantage to secure their places at the top in the JEE result since the syllabus of both the exams is largely based on the plus two level of PCM subjects.

It is also recommended that candidates solve as many mock tests for the exam as possible. Besides, checking out the question papers and answer keys of JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced) from previous year exams can also help to get acquainted with the exam. This is particularly helpful during the last minute preparations after the JEE admit cards have been released. During the last few days, candidates can take help from solved papers, previous year question papers with answers and similar reference books to prepare for the exams simultaneously.

Another important point to note about common preparations for JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced) is to refer to common short notes. Short notes are best prepared when studying in-depth as candidates can refer to important facts and figures later on during the last few days.

