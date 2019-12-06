JEE Main 2020: One month preparation strategy for engineering aspirants

JEE Main 2020 one month preparation plan should instead focus on revision and perfection. JEE Main 2020 one month preparation plan should instead focus on revision and perfection.

Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2020 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) from January 6 to 11, 2020. More than 11 lakh candidates will appear for the examination, which will be held everyday in 2 slots. Today, NTA will release the admit cards of the JEE Main. Now that not even a month is left, it is time for the candidates to pull up their socks and accelerate the preparation process.

Issuance of JEE Main admit card means the candidates should now focus on revising important topics. Last month of preparation is crucial and must be utilised wisely. First of all, this is no time to start new topics. Understanding it for the first time takes time and energy. JEE Main 2020 one month preparation plan should instead focus on revision and perfection. Candidates can achieve both by following a good preparation plan.

Read| NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: How to download, important instructions, exam pattern

1. Make a schedule

Having a timetable and follow it diligently is the key to crack any entrance exam. There is no hard and fast rule for how to make JEE Main time table. However, candidates should ensure that the time table should have provision to revise all three subjects, daily practice 1 full JEE Main 2020 mock test, one subject-wise mock for physics, maths, and chemistry, solving of doubts, and some spare time.

2. Solve one JEE Main previous year question paper every day

After the exam is over, candidates use question paper and JEE Main 2020 answer key to evaluate their performance in the exam. However, this should be the process that must be followed pre-exam as well. Candidates should not ignore previous year question paper. While the mock test helps in increasing speed and accuracy, the previous year question paper helps candidates in understanding the level of the examination and the changes that have happened over the years. The goal should be to solve one question paper every day, evaluate performance and eradicate the errors.

3. The nearer is the exam, the time table gets intense

As JEE Main approaches nearer, the candidates should increase the frequency of taking mock tests. If a candidate appears for one mock test per day, then they should reach 4 by the end of the third week. Solving the mock test is the best resource for preparation. Since JEE is a computer-based test, candidates should try and solve online mock test of JEE Main 2020. It will help improve speed and accuracy in the exam.

4. Revise class 11 syllabus

Around 35 per cent to 40 per cent questions in JEE Main are asked from class 11 syllabus. Candidates have already studied every chapter in class 11 the only thing needed is brushing up. Dig out old notes and books to revise the basics and concepts that were learned in class 11. Candidate should not ignore it because it is in class 11, that candidates learn a lot of basics.

5. Keep track of your performance and increase the number of correct questions.

A lot of candidates look for tips to score above 250+ or 300+ in JEE Main. To increase the score, candidates need to keep track of marks they are getting in mock test, sample paper, or previous year question paper. Since there is negative marking in JEE Main, the goal should be to increase the number of correct questions. For this, the candidates should make those sections better, which they are already familiar with rather than focusing on the weak areas.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd