NTA JEE Main 2019: Admit card, syllabus, exam pattern, books to refer

JEE Main 2019 admit card: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examinations will be released on Monday, December 17, 2018. The candidates who will appear in the examinations that are scheduled to be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 can download the admit card from the official website, nta.ac.in or the alternative website jee.nic.in.

Advertising

From the upcoming academic session, the examinations will be held twice a year. After the examinations on January, the second examinations will be conducted from April 6 to 20, 2019. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this year.

Read | JEE Main admit card 2019 LIVE updates

JEE Main 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Main (2019)’ link, and then drag your mouse to ‘download admit card’ link

Advertising

Step 4: In the new window, registered with your user id and password

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Mains 2019: Detail syllabus

Chemistry

This section will include questions on general topics, gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solid state, solutions, surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry.

Physical Chemistry

Properties and matter of nature

Dalton’s atomic theory; Concept of atom, molecule, element and compound; Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry

Read | JEE not the right way to select engineers: former IIT-Kanpur director

States Of Matter

Classification of matter into solid, liquid and gaseous states. Gas laws – Boyle’s law, Charle’s law, Graham’s law of diffusion, Avogadro’s law, Dalton’s law of partial pressure, Liquid State- Properties of liquids – vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension and effect of temperature, Gaseous State- Ideal gas equation; Kinetic theory of gases (only postulates); Concept of average, root mean square and most probable velocities.

Solutions

Different methods of solution- molality, molarity, mole fraction, percentage, vapour pressure of solutions and Raoult’s Law

Equilibrium

Meaning of equilibrium, concept of dynamic equilibrium.

Redox reactions and Electrochemistry

Oxidation, reduction, oxidation number, electronic concepts. Electrolytic and metallic conduction, conductance in electrolytic solutions. Kohlrausch’s law and its applications

Atomic Structure

Rutherford atomic models, Electromagnetic radiation, photoelectric effect, bohr model of hydrogen atom and its limitations, quantum mechanical model of atom

Molecular structure and chemical bonding

Ionic and covalent bonds, factors affecting formation of ionic bonds. Covalent Bonding, Molecular Orbital Theory.

Chemical Thermodynamics

Fundamentals of thermodynamics and its laws, state functions, types of processes, system and surroundings.

Chemical Kinetics

Chemical reaction and factors affecting it. Concentration, temperature, pressure and catalyst; elementary and complex reactions, order and molecularity of reactions. Arrhenius theory, collision theory of bimolecular gaseous reactions.

Colloidal state

Colloids and suspensions, classification of colloids – lyophilic, lyophobic; multi molecular, macromolecular and associated colloids (micelles), preparation and properties of colloids

Inorganic Chemistry

Elements and periodicity

Periodic law, periodic table, s, p, d and f block elements, periodic trends in properties of elements atomic and ionic radii, ionization enthalpy

Classification of elements

Periodic table, modern periodic law, valence and oxidation states.

Isolation Of Metals

Extraction of metals- concentration, reduction (chemical and electrolytic methods) . Thermodynamic and electrochemical principles involved in the extraction of metals.

Hydrogen

Position in periodic table, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen. Properties and uses of water and heavy water, hydrogen peroxide, hydrogen as a fuel.

P – Block Elements

Structure and properties of Group 13 to 18 elements.

Environmental Chemistry

Environmental pollution, Atmospheric pollution, Soil pollution, Water Pollution, Tropospheric pollutants, Major pollutants.

Organic Chemistry

Organic Compounds

Purification, Qualitative analysis, Quantitative analysis, Calculations of empirical formulae and molecular formulae.

Hydrocarbons

IUPAC nomenclature, Alkanes, Alkenes, Alkynes, Aromatic hydrocarbons

Halogens and Oxygen

Nature of C-X bond; Mechanisms of substitution reactions, General methods of organic compunds contatining oxygen. Alcohols, Phenols And Ethers

Polymers

Classification of polymers, copolymerization, general methods of polymerization, Vulcanization

Biomolecules

Significance of biomolecules. Carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, nucleic acids.

Physics

The sections will include general topics- mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

Unit and measurement

SI units, Fundamental and derived units, dimensions of physical quantities and analysis, errors in measurement, accuracy of measuring instruments

Kinematics/ Laws of Motion

Laws of motion (Newton’s law of motion), speed and velocity, motion in a straight line, position-time graph, mtion, vector addition and subtraction, scalar and vector products. Relative velocity and its functions.

Force and Inertia, Impulse. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications, Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction. Dynamics of uniform circular motion and its applications.

Work, Energy And Power

Kinetic and potential energies, power, potential energy of a pring, conservative and non-conservative forces, Elastic and inelastic collisions

Rotational Motion

Rotational motion and its basic concepts, torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications; moment of inertia, radius of gyration

Gravitation

Universal law of gravitation, Acceleration due to gravity, Kepler’s laws of planetary motion, Escape velocity.

Solids, Liquids, and its properties; Hooke’s Law, Young’s modulus

Hooke’s law and its applications, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity. Pascal’s law and its applications, Viscosity, Stoke’s law

Thermodynamics

Thermal equilibrium, concept of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics. First, second law of thermodynamics, heat work and internal energy.

Kinetic Theory Of Gases

Kinetic theory of gases, concept of pressure. Degrees of freedom, Law of equipartition of energy, applications to specific heat capacities of gases

Oscillations And Waves

Periodic motions, displacements, simple harmonic motion and its equations. Wave motion, Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of a wave. Displacement relation for a progressive wave.

Electrostatics

Electric charges, Electric field, Electric flux, conductors and insulators.

Currrent Electricity

Electric current, Drift velocity, Ohm’s law, Electrical resistance, Resistances of different materials, V-I characteristics of Ohmic and nonohmic conductors, Electrical energy and power

Magnetic effects and magnetism

Savart law and its application, Ampere’s law and its applications to infinitely long current carrying straight wire, Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field, Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment.

Electromagnetic Induction And Alternating Currents

Faraday’s law, Lenz’s Law, Eddy currents. Self and mutual inductance. Alternating currents. Electromagnetic Waves, Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics.

Optics and wave optics

Reflection and refraction of light, mirror formula and its applications. Deviation and Dispersion of light by a prism, Lens Formula, Magnification, Power of a Lens, Wave optics, wavefront and Huygens’ principle, laws of reflection and refraction using Huygen’s principle.

Nucleus, Atom and its structure

Nucleus and its size. Atomic masses, isotopes, isobars; isotones. Rutherford’s model of atom; Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum

Mathematics

This section will include questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.

Sets and their representation

Union, intersection and complement of sets, algebraic properties. Relation, Types of relations, equivalence relations, composition of functions.

Complex numbers

Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, Representation of complex numbers in the form a+ib, complex number and the square root, quadratic equations, triangle inequality, quadratic equations and its formations, relation between roots and co-efficients.

Matrices and determinants

Types of matrices, determinants and matrices of order two and three. Properties and evaluation of determinants, finding area of triangles using determinants.

Permutation and Combination

Permutation as an arrangement and combination as selection, fundamental principle of counting and simple applications.

Probability

Probability of an event, addition and multiplication theorems of probability, Bernoulli trials and Binomial distribution, Baye’s theorem, probability distribution of a random variate.

Trigonometrical identities and equations

Trigonometrical functions. Inverse trigonometrical functions and their properties. Heights and Distances.

Mathematical Induction

Applications of Mathematical Induction and principle

Binomial Theorem

Positive integral index, general term and middle term of Binomial theorem, properties of Binomial coefficients and simple applications.

Arithmetic and Geometric progressions

Relation between Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, geometric means between two given numbers, arithmetic insertion. Sums of n terms of special series.

Real

Algebra of functions, polynomials, rational, trigonometric, logarithmic and exponential functions, inverse functions. Graphs of simple functions. Limits, continuity and differentiability. Valued functions, exponential, composite and implicit functions. Maxima and minima of functions of one variable, tangents and normals

Calculus

Integral calculus

Simple integrals and type of integrals as limit of sum. Properties and evaluation of definite integrals. Determining areas of regions.

Differential equations

Formation of differential equations and its solution. Solution of homogeneous and linear differential equations- dy/dx+p(x)y=q(x)

Co-ordinate geometry

Straight lines

Various forms of equations of a line, intersection of lines, angles between two lines, conditions for concurrence of three lines, the distance of a point from a line, equations of internal and external bisectors of angles between two lines.

Circles

Standard form of equation of a circle, general form of the equation of a circle, its radius and centre, equation of a circle when the end points of a diameter are given, points of intersection of a line and a circle with the centre at the origin and condition for a line to be tangent to a circle, equation of the tangent.

Vectors

Vectors, Scalar vectors, addition of vectors, components of a vector in two dimensions, scalar and vector products.

Exam pattern

In the last five years, the exam pattern remains same for the JEE-Main. The duration of the exam is for three hours and the questions are from mathematics, physics and chemistry based on class 11 and class 12 syllabus of CBSE.

A total of 30 questions from each subject will be given and each correct answer carries 4 marks and where as each incorrect answer carries -1 mark. Around 1.2 million students are writing this exam every year.

Advertising

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.