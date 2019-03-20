JEE Main admit card: Things you need to carry at the exam hall

JEE Main admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be today releasing the admit card or hall ticket for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to be conducted in April 2019. Candidates who had registered for the same can download their admit card from the website — jeemain.nic.in. Moreover, the exam date of JEE Advanced has been rescheduled to the General Elections 2019.

The JEE Main hall ticket will have details of venue, time, et al. The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both paper-I for admission to engineering courses and paper-II for admission to architecture courses. JEE Main will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.

JEE Main admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Main (2019)’ link, and then drag your mouse to ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: In the new window, registered with your user id and password

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NTA JEE Main admit card: What else to carry?

A coloured A4 sized printout of admit card downloaded from the official website – jeemain.nic.in

At least one passport size photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the exam centre. The passport-sized photo should be the same as the one uploaded with the online application form.

Candidates also need to carry an original and photocopy of identity proof which also have a clear photo of the candidate such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, et al.