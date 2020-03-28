JEE Main admit card, exam date, JEE Advanced schedule

JEE Main 2020 now to be held by May end. (Representational image) JEE Main 2020 now to be held by May end. (Representational image)

When the HRD Minister announced to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, he also mentioned about the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main schedule. If you have missed about the same then here is an update for you. The JEE Main – entrance exam for admission to NITs and first step for entrance to IITs was to be conducted in April but now will be held by May end. The JEE Main admit card will now be released after April 15.

The exact dates will be announced on April 15 when the nation-wide lockdown will end. The JEE Advanced which was scheduled to be held on May 17 will now be rescheduled too. Since only those who are in top ranks of JEE Main are eligible to appear for Advanced, revised dates for the same is expected to be announced post JEE Main.

Read| JEE Advanced 2020: Girls to have 20% supernumerary seats reserved at IITs

This, however, will remain the situation if things are under control. According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health, India has a total of 873 cases. Of these, there are 775 active cases while 78 patients have been discharged and 19 have died. Globally, 5,95,953 people have been infected by the coronavirus.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body – in its official statement had said that it will keep the health of students above the academic schedule. This implies, the upcoming admissions and hence the new academic session will be delayed.

The NTA had said, “we understand that academic calendar and schedule is important but equally important is well being of citizens including students.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd