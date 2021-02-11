NTA JEE Main February 2021 admit card 2021 released, how to download

JEE Main admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 exam. The candidates can download the admit cards through the websites- nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA is offering a facility to appear for multiple attempts this year, however, the marks will be counted on the basis of the best attempt. Further, the JEE Main 2021 will also have more internal choices. Students will be given 30 questions of which they will have to attempt only 25, per section.

Another criterion relaxed due to Covid-19 is of board exams. Like last year, this year too, students will not have to worry about the board exam marks. The criteria of having at least 75 per cent marks in boards has been relaxed. Students will have to pass the board exams, nonetheless to be eligible for college admissions. Since the merit will be counted solely based on JEE Main score, it becomes all the more critical to score better in the entrance.

Since exams are approaching most of the students must be done with their preparation by now and must be awaiting their JEE Main admit cards. Once released, students need to check the following details on the admit card –

— Name and its spelling

— Exam and paper details

— Test city and centre

— Roll number

— Personal details

— Instructions

— Photograph and signature

In case of any error in the admit card, candidates need to raise the concern with authorities and get it rectified immediately.

The exam will be held from February 23 to 26 in the first attempt, followed by March 15 to 18 in the second, the third attempt will be held from April 27 to 30, and the fourth attempt will be held from May 24 to 28, as per the official notice. There has been a demand of shifting the dates of the last or May attempt as the dates clash with the board exams. JEE Main will be held in two shifts, morning session from 9 am to 12 pm, afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.