JEE Main admit card 2020: Why it is delayed, when to expect

JEE Main April 2020 admit card: After the outbreak of coronavirus in India, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been postponed. The entrance test was scheduled to be held from April 7 onward and nearly 9 lakh students are expected to appear for it. Since teachers, invigilators and parents accompanying students were also to throng at the exam center, therefore to avoid mass gathering amid the pandemic, the exams have been postponed.

While the reason is understandable, students who awaiting the JEE Main and other engineering entrance exams are feeling anxious. Moreover, board exams are also to be held in the same period. While the HRD has assured that the new date sheets will be released keeping students’ interest in mind, the most frequently asked question is when that will be.

As per the notice released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body, the new dates will be announced on March 31. Since the admit cards also contain the exam date, venue and other details, the JEE Main admit cards are also expected to be released on the same date. This is, however, if the spread of coronavirus pandemic is controlled by March 31. As of now, cases in India have seen an exponential rise and reached 258.

A total of 9,21,261 students had registered for the JEE Main January session and more students are expected to appear for April since those who had already appeared for the exam will be attempting it again along with new applicants. In 2019, as man as 18,65,063 candidates registered, including both January and April sessions, as informed by the NTA. Meanwhile, screenshots of questions allegedly taken during JEE Main January exam were found circulating online while the exam was being held. The NTA however, has denied possibility of any leak.

