Friday, August 14, 2020
JEE Main admit card 2020 release expected date

With the exam date approaching, students and parents are still demanding a delay in JEE Main, NEET 2020. This raises the question if NTA will be releasing the admit card for the engineering entrance exam this week or not.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2020 5:21:12 pm
JEE Main 2020 is likely tomorrow (Representational image)

JEE Main admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) — while announcing the new dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 — said that the admit card will be released 15-days ahead of the exam date. Since the exam is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6, the admit card should be released around August 15 or 16 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

However, despite delaying the JEE Main twice, the coronavirus cases are still rising and parents and students are demanding a further delay. Even as a section of students demands to hold exams worried about the delay in the new session, the case is still in the Supreme Court considering the health of students.

Other exams scheduled to be held in September include the National Defence Academy (NDA) — scheduled to be held on September 6 — have already released their admit cards.

For JEE Main, more than 9 lakh candidates have registered in the first attempt. Later, the application window was reopened to allow students who were to go abroad to apply for the same again. Those whose UPSC NDA and JEE Main exams were clashing on the same day, NTA also gave them a chance to intimidate the same so that their exam could be held on a different date.

The exam conducting body had also allowed students several chances to change their exam centre to ensure the least amount of commute.

Experts believe that with delay in JEE Main, the competition is expected to be tougher and cut-offs are likely to be higher than usual and students who could not remain focused might be at a disadvantage. Students who moved to remote areas claim that they are on an unadvantageous spot over others.

