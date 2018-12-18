JEE Main Admit Card 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Hall ticket now available to download

JEE Main Admit Card 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the JEE Mains 2019. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2019 admit cards through the official website, nta.ac.in. The first phase examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second phase in April. This time, students can either sit for both JEE Main January or April exam.

In Pictures | How to download #JEEMain 2019 admit card

The admit card contains important details like exam centre, time, name, date of birth, gender, state code of eligibility and category. In case of any discrepancy, communicate to JEE (Main) Secretariat/ CBSE immediately for necessary action. Students need reach the examination venue at least two-and-a-half hours before the start of the examination. JEE Main January exam results will be available by month-end.