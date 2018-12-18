JEE Main Admit Card 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Hall ticket now available to download

JEE Main Admit Card 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the JEE Mains 2019. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2019 admit cards through the official website, nta.ac.in. The first phase examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second phase in April. This time, students can either sit for both JEE Main January or April exam.
In Pictures | How to download #JEEMain 2019 admit card
The admit card contains important details like exam centre, time, name, date of birth, gender, state code of eligibility and category. In case of any discrepancy, communicate to JEE (Main) Secretariat/ CBSE immediately for necessary action. Students need reach the examination venue at least two-and-a-half hours before the start of the examination. JEE Main January exam results will be available by month-end.
How can you download JEE Main admit card
The admit card of the JEE Main exams has been released. The students who will appear for the JEE Main exams can download the admit card through the official website, nta.ac.in, by providing their application number and password or application number and date of birth.
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Main (2019)’ link, and then drag your mouse to ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: In the new window, registered with your user id and password
Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
JEE Main 2019: Website faces technical glitches, admit card to be released after 6 pm
The admit card for the Joint Entrance (JEE Main) exams will be released after 6 pm. As per the official, the website of the National Testing Agency (nta.ac.in) has faced some technical glitches and it will take some time to resolve. The NTA is trying to release the admit card by tonight.
JEE Main Admit Card 2019: Hall ticket to be released at 3:30 pm, confirms official
Due to some technical problem, there is a short delay in hosting the admit card link. The admit card will be live at the official website, nta.ac.in at 3:30 pm, said an official. The students can download the admit card through the official website, nta.ac.in.
The admit card of the JEE Main examinations will be released shortly at the official website, nta.ac.in. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2019: Till when you can download admit card
As the examination will begin from January 6, the admit card will be available at the official website, nta.ac.in, till January 5, 2018. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019.
The admit card of the JEE Main exams will be released at 3 pm. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official said, "The admit card of the JEE Main exams will be released post 3 pm." The candidates can downlload the admit card through the official website, nta.ac.in
Following the trend, the website may hang due to the load of the users, minutes after the release of admit card. If the students may face this kind of trouble, they have to wait till the website started running properly.
The admit card will be released shortly at the official website, nta.ac.in.
When the 'JEE Main' tab on the official website, nta.ac.in to be tuned to 'JEE Main 2019 New', that means the admit card link is active. Just keep a tab on the official website, the admit card will be released shortly on the official website.
The official website of the National Testing Agency, nta.ac.in, will shortly host the admit card. The candidates can download through it
The admit card of the JEE Main examinations will be released anytime after 2 pm. The students who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, nta.ac.in.
The examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019, and the second exam from April 6 to 20, 2019.
JEE Mains 2019: Syllabus for Co-ordinate geometry
Straight lines
Various forms of equations of a line, intersection of lines, angles between two lines, conditions for concurrence of three lines, the distance of a point from a line, equations of internal and external bisectors of angles between two lines.
Circles
Standard form of equation of a circle, general form of the equation of a circle, its radius and centre, equation of a circle when the end points of a diameter are given, points of intersection of a line and a circle with the centre at the origin and condition for a line to be tangent to a circle, equation of the tangent.
Vectors
Vectors, Scalar vectors, addition of vectors, components of a vector in two dimensions, scalar and vector products.
JEE Mains 2019: Syllabus for Mathematical calculus
Calculus
Integral calculus
Simple integrals and type of integrals as limit of sum. Properties and evaluation of definite integrals. Determining areas of regions.
Differential equations
Formation of differential equations and its solution. Solution of homogeneous and linear differential equations- dy/dx+p(x)y=q(x)
JEE Main 2019: Syllabus for Mathematics
Sets and their representation, Complex numbers, Matrices and determinants, Permutation and Combination, Probability, Trigonometrical identities and equations, Mathematical Induction, Binomial Theorem, Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, Real
JEE Mains 2019: Syllabus for Physics
Unit and measurement, Kinematics/ Laws of Motion, Work, Energy And Power, Rotational Motion, Gravitation, Solids, Liquids, and its properties; Hooke’s Law, Young’s modulus, Thermodynamics, Kinetic Theory Of Gases, Oscillations And Waves, Electrostatics, Currrent Electricity, Magnetic effects and magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction And Alternating Currents, Optics and wave optics, Nucleus, Atom and its structure
JEE Mains 2019: Students can appear only in an examination at a time
While the JEE Main 2019 will be conducted twice in a year, the number of attempts for admission in a particular academic session will be treated as one. Candidates can put forth their best score for admission to an institute, even if they have appeared multiple times. Also, since there is only one attempt for JEE Advanced – entrance to IITs – candidates can only appear once a year in the JEE Advance and that would be considered final. Each candidate is allowed to appear for three consecutive years for JEE Main exam.
JEE Mains 2019: Preparation tips for December
Make a study plan: It’s better to make a study plan for every day to ensure you are picking up all the loose ends. You may know your strengths and weaknesses, try to allocate an equal amount of time for each subject.
Prepare for online: More importantly, acquaint yourself with the various aspects of online examination as JEE Main is a computer-based exam. While some of you may be used to taking tests on pen and paper, prepare yourself for the computer-based format. You can do this by either visiting practice centres or practising on e-learning apps.
Select the order of your subjects: Since the question paper will have three different sections for each subject, find out which order is preferable for you to get the best results.
Keep revising: Apart from taking online tests, don’t forget to jog your memory by going back to the notes and flashcards you made earlier.
Healthy competition: Some of you may not like to group study in the last month, but being in a competitive setting may have a positive impact on your mindset.
JEE Mains 2019: Preparation tips for November
Summarise each chapter: Write down the highlights of each chapter of every subject in a notebook to easily access them whenever you want. Since you won’t have enough time for an in-depth revision one day before the exam, these notes will help you remember the key points.
Create flashcards: Besides this, make a large stack of flashcards containing all important formulae, concepts and diagrams to learn them better.
Clarify your doubts: You can also use e-learning apps to clarify your doubts regarding a particular topic. These digital platforms let you upload a picture of your problem and chat with an expert to solve it. What’s more, through these platforms you can keep a tab on your progress.
JEE Mains 2019: Attempt the question after reading it properly
When students practice similar questions too often, they develop a tendency to identify and solve them as per their self-interpretation. MCQ questions are often framed in a deceptive manner. Ensure that you read and understand the questions properly before attempting them. Also, avoid silly mistakes.
After performing well in mock drills and practice papers, students, to a certain degree, become overconfident. This results in careless mistakes and wasting a substantial amount of time in rechecking calculations.
Self-confidence is the key to crack JEE Mains exam
This possibly is the biggest blunder that students make during the preparation. Giving room to doubts directly increases hesitation and leads to lack of confidence. Trust yourself and your abilities. Develop a positive mind-set. To do so, implement a goal-oriented strategy. For students that are not able to deal with this problem must set long goals initially. Moving forward, successively decrease the time period between. However, this activity should not be done during the last 15 days before the examination.
JEE Mains admit card 2019: Don't follow study material, NCERT books blindly
Students often make their preparations synonymous to studying with an exhaustive combination of reference books and study material. More than 70 per cent of the questions are either from NCERT or are an extended version of its learnings. Students should primarily stick with NCERT course books and head towards reference books only upon its completion.
JEE Main admit card 2019: How to avoid common mistakes
Do not lose focus on conceptual understanding
It has been observed that students prefer method-based approach rather than applying a conceptual understanding over the questions. Initially, this approach might serve the purpose, but it can become quite detrimental for students because many a times, despite being framed on similar lines, a slightly off-patterned question becomes difficult to understand. Thus, it is always advised to apply concepts in each and every question that you solve.
JEE Mains 2019: Syllabus of Organic Chemistry
Organic Compounds, Hydrocarbons, Halogens and Oxygen, Polymers, Biomolecules
JEE Mains 2019: Syllabus of Inorganic Chemistry
Elements and periodicity, Classification of elements, Isolation Of Metals, Hydrogen, P – Block Elements, Environmental Chemistry
JEE Mains 2019: Syllabus of Physical Chemistry
Physical Chemistry
Properties and matter of nature, States Of Matter, Solutions, Equilibrium, Redox reactions and Electrochemistry, Atomic Structure, Molecular structure and chemical bonding, Chemical Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics, Colloidal state
JEE Mains admit card LIVE: A few month left, how to prepare
The JEE Main exams is scheduled to be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019. From the upcoming academic session, the examinations will be held twice a year. After the examinations on January, the second examinations will be conducted from April 6 to 20, 2019.
Exam pattern
A total of 30 questions from each subject will be given and each correct answer carries 4 marks and where as each incorrect answer carries -1 mark. Around 1.2 million students are writing this exam every year.
JEE Main admit card at 2 pm: How to download
Visit the official website, nta.ac.in. Click on 'JEE Main 2019'. Click on download admit card link. In the new window, log in with your user id and password, or registration/ roll number. Admit card will be appeared on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
JEE Main Admit Card 2019: When can students download admit card?
As per the official, the admit card of the JEE Main exams will be available online after 2 pm. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019.