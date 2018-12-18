JEE Main Admit Card 2019: Check how to download at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main Admit card 2019: The admit card to the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (Main) 2019 for admission to the NITs, IIITs and CFTIs has been released on the scheduled date on the official website – nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in. As per the officials, the admit card was to be released around 2 pm but was delayed and released at 6 pm due to a technical glitch. The exam was earlier conducted by the CBSE but from 2019 onwards the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the competitive exam.

Those who qualify JEE Main are eligible to admission to many colleges and also to appear for the JEE Advanced exam which is the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The candidates participating through Central Seat Allocation Board should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 or be in the top 20 percentile in class 12 conducted by the respective boards to be eligible for the entrance exam.

For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in class 12 exam, according to the official release.

JEE Main admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Download admit card’ link

Step 3: In the provided fields enter your application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For admission to architectural courses including B.Arch and B.Planning, candidates should have cleared class 12 exams with Mathematics as the major subject. Earlier, Humanities or Arts students could also sit for the NATA exam which is also an eligible entrance exam to architectural colleges.

The exam will be conducted from January 6 to January 20, 2019 across examinations centres set-up by NTA across the country. Nearly 11 lakh students registered for the JEE Main 2019.

Multiple significant changes, these exams will be held over many days and students will have the option to choose a date. Moreover, if a student appears for the JEE (Main) and NEET twice, the best of his/ her two scores will be taken into account.

“The main feature is that students will not lose one year because there will be two examinations before admission. He/ she can appear in either of the two, or both. The best score will be taken into account for the result,” Javadekar had later tweeted.