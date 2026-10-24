JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration begins: Check January exam schedule, eligibility

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes can submit their application forms online through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The application window will remain open until November 22. Candidates should check the information bulletin for the registration deadline, examination fee, eligibility conditions and instructions for uploading documents before submitting their forms.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examinations are scheduled for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 January 2027. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode, with the final date, shift and examination centre details communicated to candidates through their admit cards.
JEE Main 2027: How to apply
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:
Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.
Complete the registration process using the required personal and contact details.
Log in using the application number and password or other credentials generated during registration.
Fill in the application form, including academic details, examination paper and preferred examination cities.
Upload the required documents and photograph in the prescribed format.
Pay the application fee online through the available payment methods.
Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
JEE Main 2027: Papers and eligibility
JEE Main has two examination categories. Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, including BE and BTech courses at NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions. It also serves as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced. Paper 2 is for admission to BArch and BPlanning programmes.
Candidates should consult the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin for the applicable Class 12 subject requirements, eligibility rules, category-wise fees and document specifications. Applicants should use their own or their parents’ or guardians’ contact details, as examination-related communication is sent through the registered email address and mobile number.