JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration begins: Check January exam schedule, eligibility

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes can submit their application forms online through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The application window will remain open until November 22. Candidates should check the information bulletin for the registration deadline, examination fee, eligibility conditions and instructions for uploading documents before submitting their forms.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examinations are scheduled for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 January 2027. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode, with the final date, shift and examination centre details communicated to candidates through their admit cards.