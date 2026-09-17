JEE Main 2027: Session 1 exam to begin from January 22; check exam pattern, eligibility, syllabus

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the national-level entrance exams beginning in December 2026. As per the announced schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 is slated between January 22 and 24 and January 28 to 30, with January 31 kept as a buffer date.

JEE Main, conducted by NTA on behalf of the Ministry of Education (MoE), is a national-level engineering entrance exam to grant non-medical science stream students admission into undergraduate programs offered by the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), and other engineering colleges in India.

The JEE Main also stands as a prerequisite for the JEE Advanced, which is required to be cleared by candidates who aim for top-tier engineering institutes in India such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).