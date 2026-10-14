JEE Main 2027 registration date: Application process likely in October; keep these documents ready

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 in October 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions will be able to apply online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The registration dates for JEE Main 2027 are yet to be confirmed by the NTA. Candidates should check the official website for the information bulletin, application deadlines, and examination-related announcements before applying.
According to the tentative schedule, the Session 1 registration window is expected to open in late October and close in November 2026. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 22 to January 30, 2027. Registration for Session 2 is expected to begin in February 2027, with the examination likely to take place in April.
Candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027, are expected to be eligible to appear for JEE Main 2027, subject to the official information bulletin.
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For admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating centrally funded technical institutions, candidates must secure at least 75 per cent marks in their Class 12 examination or rank among the top 20 percentile of their respective boards. For SC and ST candidates, the minimum qualifying marks requirement is 65 per cent, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates should check the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin for the applicable admission criteria.
Applicants should keep their documents ready before beginning the online application process. These include a recent passport-size photograph, a scanned signature, Class 10 certificate or marksheet for personal details and date-of-birth verification, and a valid identity document.
Candidates applying under reserved categories should keep the relevant category certificate or supporting documents ready, wherever applicable. Candidates with disabilities should check the requirements for submitting their PwD or UDID certificate, as applicable, under the official guidelines.
The photograph, signature and other documents must meet the specifications prescribed in the NTA information bulletin. Applicants should carefully review the instructions before uploading files to avoid errors that could affect their applications.
Candidates should refer to the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin for the identity-verification methods accepted by the NTA. Applicants should ensure that the identity details entered in the application form match their supporting documents. If an alternative identity document is permitted, candidates should follow the verification instructions issued by the agency.
Once registration opens, candidates have to visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and select the registration link for the relevant session. They will have to enter their basic details to generate an application number and password, then log in to complete the application form.
Applicants must fill in their personal, academic and contact details, select their examination preferences as instructed, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
After submitting the form, candidates should download and save the confirmation page and payment receipt for future reference. They should also retain their application number and login credentials to access subsequent examination updates.