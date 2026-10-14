JEE Main 2027 registration date: Application process likely in October; keep these documents ready

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 in October 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions will be able to apply online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration dates for JEE Main 2027 are yet to be confirmed by the NTA. Candidates should check the official website for the information bulletin, application deadlines, and examination-related announcements before applying.

According to the tentative schedule, the Session 1 registration window is expected to open in late October and close in November 2026. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 22 to January 30, 2027. Registration for Session 2 is expected to begin in February 2027, with the examination likely to take place in April.