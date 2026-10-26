JEE Main 2027: Free online platforms for preparation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the forthcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 session 1. The exam will be conducted offline on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across India and abroad.

Every year, over a million students appear for the JEE Main to clinch a BTech seat in a top engineering institute in India. With less than three months remaining for the exam, students should now look to gear up their preparation with efficient study plans and personal guidance.

Candidates who are preparing for the JEE Main 2027 session 1 can take help from the online platforms mentioned below to further strengthen their preparation:

National Test Abhyas

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Developed by NTA, the National Test Abhyas app allows candidates to take mock tests for competitive exams such as JEE Main in online mode through their mobile phones or computers. The app provides a computer-based test (CBT) interface similar to the one that candidates would use on the day of the JEE Main examination.

The app helps students to attempt the mock test irrespective of their level of access to devices and quality of network. It also features an offline mode through which aspirants can download the mock tests and attempt them anytime without the internet.

Students can visit the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in to get an access to the Abhyas portal.

Also Read | JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration begins: Check steps to apply, exam pattern

SATHEE

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The Self Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE) has been launched by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to provide free guidance to students preparing for national-level competitive exams, including JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

The platform, accessible on both smart phones and computers, contains free of cost online video lectures, live doubt clearing sessions and mock test series for aspirants who want to prepare for the exam from their homes without bearing the exorbitant fees of coaching centres.

SATHEE also offers free online crash course for JEE Main preparation. Students are required to keep a close check on the app for early updates about such courses for the forthcoming session. Aspirants can visit the official portal for SATHEE, sathee.iitk.ac.in to get registered for these courses and live sessions.

IIT-PAL

The IIT-Professor Assisted Learning (PAL) is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, which provides video lectures delivered by IIT professors and subject experts to help Class 11 and 12 students understand the concepts and prepare for JEE Main or other competitive exam without paying any cost.

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The platform primarily covers subject such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology based on the NCERT syllabus for Classes 11 and 12, with topic-wise lectures and live problem-solving sessions. Registered students can also request for an live interactions. The lectures are also telecasted through the Swayam Prabha channels, including Doordarshan DTH Channel 22.

The classes and live sessions are available online at IIT-PAL official portal, iitpal.iitd.ac.in.

Incorporating AI tools to accelerate JEE Main 2027 prep

The advancement of AI and the vast knowledge of how to use it among students these days give them an edge over candidates who appeared for the exam, say, five years ago. Whether you are stuck with a doubt late at night or struggling to follow your prepared study plan, AI tools can help you overcome these challenges.

As the debate over the 100% accuracy of AI tools continues, it is suggested not to rely wholly on their output. However, keeping AI tools as a friend that can cater to your doubts on occasion is not a bad idea either.

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Aspirants can use these tools efficiently to draw up a structured study plan, create mnemonics for easy memorisation and even offer practice questions.

Read More | How AI helped me prepare for JEE Main

The JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam conducted by NTA on behalf of the MoE for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs offered by the top NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other colleges which accept the exam scores.