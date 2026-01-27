JEE Main 2026: What rank should I get for CSE in any IIT, NIT or IIIT?

– Saurabh Kumar

In India, Computer Science and Engineering is viewed by most students who are interested in engineering as the top career choice. CSE represents technological thinking, ambition, innovation, future technology, and career opportunities for a wide range of people around the world. The global demand for software, artificial intelligence , data science, and digital products is the reason CSE continues to be one of the highest-demand areas of study in most of India’s leading engineering colleges and universities.

Each year, approximately 1.2–1.3 million students take the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main). Of them, approximately 2.5 lakh go on to qualify for the JEE Advanced, and only approximately 40,000 students will ultimately gain admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other centrally-funded technical colleges. Given that CSE seat availability within this already limited pool of candidates is relatively small compared to other engineering disciplines, CSE programs are extremely competitive.

There are over 25 IITs within the IIT system, with an overall undergraduate seat intake of approximately 16,000 to 17,000 across all IITs. Out of these, around 3,000 to 3,500 are in Computer Science and Engineering. For IIT Bombay and Delhi, where CSE is one of the most popular disciplines, CSE seats are generally filled by prospective students with ranks between the 100th and 300th position in JEE Advanced. Consequently, fewer than 0.15 per cent of the candidates who qualify for the Advanced exam will be able to attain this rank.

IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur each typically have closing ranks for CSE that are between 300 and 800. For IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati, CSE is usually accessible to candidates with closing ranks of approximately between 1,200 and 1,500. However, for students applying to the newer IITs, the data suggests that students who have a rank from about 2,000 to 5,000 will likely receive a seat for CSE, indicating that nearly 75% of available IIT CSE seats reside outside of the top 1,000 ranks.

In expanding on the subject of NITs, we look at the bigger picture. India has a total of 31 NITs, which together have an intake for undergraduate students that is almost 23,000, of which between 9000 and 10000 go into CSE and related fields.

Among the highest-ranking NITs — Trichy, Surathkal, and Warangal in CSE — AIR of JEE Main is usually between 1000 to 3000, representing the top 0.25% of candidates nationwide. Among lesser-known NITs, such as Calicut, Rourkela and Allahabad – all of which fall under this category, the closing ranks for CSE typically range between 4000 – 8000 at least. Among some of the less competitive/newer NITs, as well as for home-state quotas in some cases, the CSE closing rank for CSE could be as high as 15000, 20000 or even 25000.

There is another significant dimension to CSE admissions through IIITs, as there are more than twenty-five IIITs located within the country that consist of institutes of national importance as well as those under the PPP models. IIITs combined have approximately six thousand to seven thousand total outfit CSE-related seats available. Institutes such as IIIT-Hyderabad are known for their strict academic requirements and usage of industry recruiting firms and they usually require students to fall within the top one thousand to two thousand ranks of JEE Main for admission.

The IIITs located in Allahabad, Gwalior, and Jabalpur typically have the highest closing ranks at around eight thousand to twelve thousand for CSE seats. On the other hand, most newly established IIITs have closing ranks of approximately fifteen thousand to thirty thousand but provide an excellent technical exposure for individuals who are committed to consistently working hard.

The variability in rank ranges between IIITs is attributable to a number of factors that include category reservation systems, male and female only seats as well as home state quotas. Some of the aforementioned factors can result in a variance of five to ten thousand ranks in the effective closing ranks of an IIIT. Additionally, variances in exam difficulties and the number of seats will lead to natural variances from year to year.

In this context, the statistics provide a very optimistic picture because it does not matter if a student starts their CSE pathway at rank 5, 5000, or even 25000. What really matters is how much effort goes into becoming successful. Skills, problem-solving ability, and adaptability are what the technology industry is looking for, not necessarily where you went to school or what rank you had. A student who is coding regularly, developing multiple strong projects, acquiring internships, and continuously learning has the potential to compete with graduates from the best schools. A rank gets you in the door, but with dedication and continuous learning, a student will determine their own fate in the field of computer science.

(Dr Saurabh Kumar, founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation)