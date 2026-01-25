JEE Main 2026: What aspirants can learn from JEE Main papers held from Jan 21 to 24

– Saurabh Kumar

As the JEE Main 2026 continues through its series of numerous shifts, there is clearly a division developing between the aspirants; one group is waiting impatiently for their examination date to arrive, while the other is working to solve the papers from the different shifts that have already occurred. This division does not stem from any difference in intelligence, but from their different ways of approaching it.

A student said he was scheduled to take the examination a few days after it began, and reviewing question papers from earlier shifts changed how he approached the test. Instead of trying to predict the nature of the questions, he was able to familiarise himself with the actual format and type of questions asked.

That sense of visibility is what makes the JEE Main that are being administered currently such an invaluable tool for both students and teachers.

Sample papers illustrate the current language of the exam

Every competitive exam has its own language, how questions are posed, the extent and depth at which concepts are assessed, and the relationship between direct questions and application of concepts. Coaching tests and mock exams are meant to identify the language of the exam, while current shifts in the JEE Main further demonstrate this current language.

In the sample papers from January 21 to 23, students would tell you that JEE Main is not an exam focused solely on difficulty, but one that rewards students for answering questions in precise and clear language rather than overthinking something. The majority of students realized when creating their sample papers for knowledge (JEE Main) that seemingly complicated problems had relatively simple entry points if the student did not panic.

Transitioning from guessing to complete certainty.

Candidate preparation is often filled with uncertainty. What will be the length of the Maths paper? What will be the focus of the Physics paper? Will the Chemistry paper be more inorganic or physical?

By solving current shifts, evidence eliminates these uncertainties for students because they have started to see a pattern emerge; i.e., they see a repeated pattern in NCERT-based Chemistry questions over several days, they see similar Physics formula appearing in slightly different ways throughout the exam period and they now have to use a selective approach to the Maths exam as opposed to attempting all of the questions.

Importance of mental conditioning, apart from completing a curriculum at school

While students generally concentrate on the actual completion of a given syllabus, it is through ongoing shift papers that students develop an important mental effect on an average individual.

Solving real-life JEE Main shift papers enables candidates to prepare for the following:

1. How to maintain composure when faced with several unfamiliar questions in the first few questions

2. How to stop struggling to answer time-consuming questions without a sense of urgency or worry.

3. How to follow their preparation without doubt and question their answers.

This form of mental exercise also separates a strong attempt from a weak attempt.

JEE Main 2026: Why current ongoing shift papers deliver greater results than old papers

Real-life experiences and actual questions from previous years are necessary, however, current shift papers accurately represent new exam trends including calculators being used for Numericals, Reason type questions, and rapidly changing balances between all three subjects, and they use the same Calibrated Difficulty prepared for the last JEE Session by the National Test Agency.

In solving these shift papers, students create opportunities for their preparation to meet the current expectations of the examiner based on the current expectation of how the JEE process has evolved.

You can achieve more from these exam questions by not only solving them as per the instructions but also by gaining experience in how best to use them.

Here are some suggestions for optimally using these exam questions:

(1) Complete as many practice papers as possible without worrying about the overall score achieved. Complete these practice papers primarily for the purpose of gaining familiarity with the assessments you will have to complete.

(2) Establish topics for which you are confident of obtaining marks.

(3) Identify time traps i.e., questions that appear relatively simple yet can take considerable time to solve. You will want to skip over these types of questions as soon as you recognise them when completing practice papers for the first time.

(4) Use your mistakes as the basis for preparation of your final review.

(5) Replicate the conditions of your examination when completing your practice papers, whenever possible, by solving them at the same time as you would in your real examination.

A key component of the 2026 JEE Main is the ability to stay calm, watch, and adapt. While students who have been doing questions from current papers are performing well in the preparation phase, they are also gaining insight into the style and content of the current question paper through attentive observation.

Having this familiarity with the format, style and content of the exam will be one way that an aspirant can have an advantage over those that do not have it.

(Dr Saurabh Kumar is the founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation)