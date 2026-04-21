‘CBSE gave me an edge, but consistency made the difference’: JEE Main 100 NTA score-holder

At 17, Aditya Gupta has emerged as a JEE Main topper by obtaining 100 NTA score, but he is quick to point out that success did not come from shortcuts. “CBSE definitely gave me an edge because the syllabus overlaps with JEE Main,” he says, before adding, “but consistency made the real difference.”

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 20 declared the JEE Main session 2 results. This year, as many as 26 candidates have obtained 100 NTA score. Of the total 26 toppers, five each are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The remaining toppers are from Rajasthan (four), Haryana (two), Delhi (two), and one each from Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Aditya Gupta is one of the 100 NTA score holders from Delhi.

With JEE Main behind him, Aditya’s next goal is clear. “I want to appear for JEE Advanced, as IITs provide a great platform to study sciences,” he says.

Looking further ahead, Aditya has his sights set on Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at IIT Delhi. “After JEE Advanced, I want to pursue CSE and contribute to technology in whatever way I can.”

A student of Maxfort School, Rohini, Aditya describes his academic journey as one shaped by steady focus rather than sudden breakthroughs. “My board exams went great, and that motivated me to stay disciplined throughout my preparation,” he shares. Aditya is waiting for his Class 12 CBSE board 2026 results.

Aditya appeared for his Class 12 board exams this year, managing them alongside his JEE preparation – a phase he admits was not easy.

“Preparing for boards and JEE simultaneously was challenging, but guidance from my school teachers and coaching institute helped me balance both.”

Discipline over pressure

While many aspirants struggle with exam anxiety, Aditya focused on maintaining a positive mindset. “I felt confident while giving the exam and tried to keep all negativity at bay,” he says.

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However, the preparation phase came with its own set of challenges. “There were days when things didn’t go my way, but my parents and teachers helped me stay on track.”

When asked, which section he found the most challenging while he was appearing for JEE Main April session exam, he identified coordinate geometry as one of the more time-consuming sections in the exam.

“It usually takes longer to solve, so managing time becomes important,” he notes. Aditya followed a rigorous 12-hour daily study schedule during his peak preparation phase. His strategy revolved around mastering basics rather than chasing too many resources.

“I focused mainly on NCERT and my coaching material from Vidyamandir Classes,” he says.

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Revision was another key pillar of his preparation. Instead of revisiting entire chapters repeatedly, Aditya relied on a concise method. “I made a formula copy where I wrote important formulas and frequently asked questions. That helped me revise quickly and effectively.”

Looking back at April last year, he recalls it as a decisive period. “I was focused on completing my syllabus for JEE Main,” he says, underlining the importance of timely preparation.

For Aditya, the journey has been less about shortcuts and more about sustained effort. As he puts it, consistency – not just advantage – made all the difference.

Despite an intense schedule, Aditya ensured he had time to relax. “In my free time, I listen to classical music and old songs,” he says, highlighting how small breaks helped him stay refreshed and focused.

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For future aspirants, Aditya keeps his advice simple yet practical: “Believe in yourself and focus on concepts.”