JEE Main Topper Tips | ‘Choosing consistency over cramming helped me crack JEE, secure CSE at IIT Bombay’

Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh is home to Bharadhwaj Torati, a 17-year-old student who cracked the JEE and secured admission to the Computer Science programme at IIT Bombay. The son of a farmer, Bharadhwaj’s journey from his hometown to one of India’s top engineering institutes reflects years of steady preparation and effort.

Bharadhwaj studied at Sir C V Raman School in Amalapuram, where he scored 558 out of 600 (93 per cent) in Class 10. He later joined Narayana College in Vijayawada and scored 989 out of 1000 (98.9 per cent) in Class 12.

JEE Topper Tips | This revision method helped Yogesh Jeena to secure a seat in IIT Bombay

Consistency over cramming

Bharadhwaj recalls that it was during his intermediate years that he began to focus on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). His mantra was simple yet powerful: consistent practice and studying from day one. “Practice makes man perfect,” he says, emphasising that success in JEE is not about last‑minute cramming but about steady effort over time.

He secured AIR 85 in JEE Advanced 2025.

“I just made sure I understood whatever I studied. If something weren’t clear, I would not move forward. I did not try to cover everything — I focused on what I knew would definitely come and made sure I was solid on those topics.”

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check here

Extensive practice

Like many aspirants, he faced challenges along the way. He found inorganic chemistry particularly tough, describing it as “all memory‑based.” Yet, he overcame this hurdle by practising extensively and solving problems until the concepts clicked. His daily routine was rigorous — nearly 12 hours of study — balanced with short breaks to keep his mind fresh.

One of the key strategies that helped him succeed was refining his exam approach. Initially, he attempted every question in order, deciding on the spot whether to solve or skip. Later, he adopted a smarter method: not spending too much time on one subject during the first pass and revisiting skipped questions if time permitted. This change in strategy proved crucial in managing JEE exam pressure and maximising his score.

Story continues below this ad

JEE Topper Tips | Follow the hierarchy of questions from basic to advanced

Interestingly, Bharadhwaj did not rely on making separate notes. Instead, he trusted the study materials he received from Narayana College, NCERT textbooks, class notes, and a few reference books. His advice to aspirants is clear — stick to reliable resources and focus on understanding rather than collecting endless materials.

How to attempt difficult questions?

When faced with difficult questions, Bharadhwaj’s approach was methodical. He would carefully read the problem, analyse why certain information was given, and patiently figure out the right strategy. According to him, this calm and logical mindset helped him tackle even the most challenging problems.

“Whenever I saw a tough question, I did not skip it immediately. I read it twice, tried to figure out what concept they were actually testing, and then attempted it. Sometimes I was wrong, but at least I tried. Leaving it blank without even trying felt worse.”

Story continues below this ad

Bharadhwaj describes his current college life at IIT Bombay as the best time of his life so far. Surrounded by friends, he balances his schedule between solving problems and enjoying moments of relaxation. “My journey from Amalapuram to IIT Bombay is not just about academic success — it is about resilience, smart work, and the belief that my consistent effort can turn dreams into reality,” he said.

His mother, Pushpavathi, is a homemaker, while his father, Siva Ramam, works in agriculture. Bharadhwaj credits his family’s support for helping him continue his studies and pursue his goals.