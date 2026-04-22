‘Worst case is missing IIT’: How topper Bhavesh Patra tackled JEE Main pressure

Bhavesh Patra, who will turn 18 on April 25, is one of the 26 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in this year’s JEE Main exams. Patra is a resident of Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar, and is the only student from Odisha to achieve this score. He scored 100 percentile in the first session and 99.99 percentile in Session 2.

Bhavesh’s mother is a government engineer, and his father works as a Chartered Accountant. “I chose to pursue engineering because I love maths and felt confident that I could achieve good results in JEE,” he said. He had started preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from Class 11. Although he is elated with his results, he is not planning to celebrate as he wishes to continue his preparation for JEE Advanced.

He further clarified that his parents never had any predetermined expectations or goals for him; all they wanted was for him to study well. “The only pressure I felt was during JEE Main Session 1, but that slowly eased away with time,” Bhavesh added. When asked how he managed stress, he said he reminded himself regularly that even if things did not go as planned in JEE, the worst-case scenario was missing out on an IIT, but there would still be many other good colleges open to him. This way, he kept anxiety in check and did not attach a lot of significance to a particular exam.

Patra mentioned that he was fortunate that he did not face many major struggles. “I followed my teacher’s advice at school and the coaching institute, Allen. Simultaneously preparing for JEE helped in Class 12 boards, ” he said. Patra has completed his Class 12 this year from Cohen International School in Bhubaneswar.

While he did not have a fixed schedule, he tried to study for at least 10 hours every day, which also included 5-6 hours of self-study. Between the three subjects, Bhavesh has a strong aptitude for Maths, and completed the JEE syllabus a month before the Session 1 attempt. “The candidates should especially focus on revision and test analysis as it would help them identify their weak areas,” he said.

He further added that he is still exploring his options amongst IITs and does not have a specific target in mind yet, “I’ve not thought about it yet. I only know that I need to make my best efforts,” he said. He will decide on his college and branch after the JEE Advanced exam, which will be conducted on May 17, 2026. Moreover, he is planning to participate in Maths Olympiads once his college begins.

Bhavesh advised future aspirants that they should not feel disappointed if JEE does not go well. It does not matter; there are endless opportunities in the world. All one should focus on is doing their best by being consistent. “Consistency is the key to maximum learning”, he said.

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Bhavesh enjoys playing the Keyboard and is looking forward to picking it up again once his exams end.

The article is written by Prerna, who is interning with The Indian Express Digital.