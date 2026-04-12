JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA addresses Chemistry answer key discrepancies, know more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is verifying the claims of JEE Main session two regarding the exam conducted on April 5. Taking cognisance of the issue, NTA has asked students not to make any payments related to challenges for the Chemistry section of the JEE session two until an official clarification is issued. Students and educators on social media have raised their concerns regarding the JEE Main session two, April 5 exam. Students claim that NTA has uploaded the wrong provisional answer keys for Chemistry, creating panic among them. As indianexpress.com analysed the posts shared on the microblogging site, X, it seems that the issue arose in the shift two exam that was held on April 5.

Read | JEE Main April 5 Exam Analysis

“Reports regarding discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, S2) have been noted on social media and are currently under verification. NTA regrets the inconvenience caused. Candidates are advised not to make any payments related to challenges for these until an official clarification is issued,’ read NTA’s post.

Reports regarding discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, S2) have been noted on social media and are currently under verification.

NTA regrets the inconvenience caused. Candidates are advised not to make any payments related to challenges for these until an official… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 12, 2026

JEE Main aspirants and educators have since then commented on NTA’s post, questioning its seriousness for the exam, which created panic among students. A student on social media commented, “How irresponsible NTA is? Without verification, how will they be posted? Or making money through challenging questions deliberately,” Another student said, “This was a terrible act by NTA….!! How can a testing agency be so inefficient in providing a proper answer key?”

JEE Main 2026 Rank Predictor

The Agency on April 11 issued the answer keys for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 paper 1 (BE/ BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The NTA has also opened the objection window for the answer key challenge. Candidates who appeared for the April session of JEE Mains 2026 can check the provisional answer keys and their responses on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, upon login.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Live Updates

The NTA conducted the JEE (Main) 2026 second session from April 2 to April 8. The second session was conducted in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside India via a computer-based test (CBT) catering to around 11.23 lakh candidates, according to NTA.

To object, the candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. Once all the objections and concerns have been addressed, the final answer key will be published on April 20, 2026. If the challenges posed by the candidates are found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.