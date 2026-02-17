‘Will buy phone after Advanced is cracked,’ says JEE Main topper Rahul Konar

Looking ahead, Rahul’s main focus is JEE Advanced. He is aiming for IIT Bombay’s Computer Science programme, though he acknowledged that his final choice will depend on his rank.

Written by: Sheen Kachroo
3 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 05:11 PM IST
'Will buy mobile phone after Advanced is cracked,' JEE Main topper Rahul Konar He added that he followed a flexible timetable, adjusting it according to school exams and competitive tests.
Make us preferred source on Google

Unlike many teenagers, 18-year-old Rahul Konar — who scored 99.93 percentile in JEE Main Session 1 — does not use social media, as he doesn’t own a personal phone. “I will buy a phone after cracking JEE Advanced and getting into IIT,” he said. Although he misses out on some typical social activities of his age group, Rahul remains clear about his priorities. “There’s enough time in life for those. For now, academics have to come first,” he added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 16 released the JEE Main session one results on its official website. This year, 12 students made the topper list issued by the Agency.

Board results banner

Rahul Konar from Kolkata scored 98 per cent in his ICSE Class 10 exams, and this was his first attempt at JEE. “There was some exam fear, but my parents assured me that this was not the only exam. I relied on my preparation, which helped boost my confidence,” he explained. His father is a retired engineer, and his mother is a homemaker. Rahul has also participated in Olympiads, securing a place in the top 1 per cent at the state level in the National Standard Examination in Physics.

Meet the toppers | Arnav Gautam | Nirmay Purohit 

On balancing school and competitive preparation, Rahul said, “I set aside dedicated time for schoolwork and used the remaining hours for competitive preparation. My regular coursework by Infinity Learn Sri Chaitanya supported my overall understanding as well.” He added that he kept a flexible timetable and adjusted it based on upcoming school exams and competitive tests.

JEE Mains Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

Unlike many students who spend long hours studying, Rahul focused on efficiency. “I didn’t study for 12–14 hours a day. I ensured that the time I spent was effective and without wastage,” he said.

Looking ahead, Rahul’s main focus is JEE Advanced. He is aiming for IIT Bombay’s Computer Science programme, though he acknowledged that his final choice will depend on his rank. He is also looking for study abroad options.

“It’s mostly about revising concepts, practising more, and focusing on applications,” he said about his strategy for the next stage. When asked about his success mantra, Rahul summed it up in two words: “Consistency and smart work.”

Story continues below this ad

He added that his revision method involved solving problems from smaller sub-topics rather than going through textbooks page by page.

Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo
twitter
instagram

Sheen Kachroo is the Senior Sub-Editor working with the Indian Express Digital. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
bangladesh live updates
Live: Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Bhagyashree Himalaya
Bhagyashree on how she and husband Himalaya Dassani care and support each other: 'Woh mere paiir dabaate hai'
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
Meet Canada's Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century
Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
Bhagyashree on how she and husband Himalaya Dassani care and support each other: 'Woh mere paiir dabaate hai'
Bhagyashree Himalaya
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement