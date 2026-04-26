JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA releases answer keys for BArch and BPlanning; objection window closes April 27

The BArch and BPlanning results will then be computed on the basis of this revised final key.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 (April Session) for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning). Candidates who appeared for these computer-based tests can access the answer key along with their response sheets on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.

Alongside the answer key, NTA has also published the candidate response sheets, giving aspirants a chance to cross-check their marked answers against the JEE Main session two provisional key. Those who find discrepancies have a window to raise objections — the challenge portal will shut at 11:50 pm on April 27, 2026, and no requests will be accepted after that deadline under any circumstances.