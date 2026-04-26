JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA releases answer keys for BArch and BPlanning; objection window closes April 27

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 (April Session) for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning). Candidates who appeared for these computer-based tests can access the answer key along with their response sheets on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.
Alongside the answer key, NTA has also published the candidate response sheets, giving aspirants a chance to cross-check their marked answers against the JEE Main session two provisional key. Those who find discrepancies have a window to raise objections — the challenge portal will shut at 11:50 pm on April 27, 2026, and no requests will be accepted after that deadline under any circumstances.
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Each challenge must be backed by a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. Payment through any mode other than the designated online portal will not be accepted.
Candidates wishing to contest any answer in the provisional key can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on “Challenge regarding Answer Key” on the homepage.
Step 2: Log in using your application number, password, and the captcha code.
Step 3: A list of Question IDs will appear in sequential order — the column marked “Correct Option” reflects NTA’s official answer.
Step 4: Select one or more alternative option IDs you believe are correct, and upload supporting documents.
Step 5: Click “Save Your Claim” and pay the processing fee to submit.
NTA has made clear that candidates will not be individually notified about whether their objection has been accepted or rejected. Once all challenges are reviewed by subject experts, a final answer key will be published and applied uniformly across all candidate responses. The BArch and BPlanning results will then be computed on the basis of this revised final key.
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“If a challenge made by a candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the responses of all candidates accordingly,” NTA stated in the press note.
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Candidates are advised to review both the provisional answer key and their response sheets before the window closes, as no extensions are expected. The JEE Main Session 2 result for Paper 1 (BTech/BE) was already declared earlier, and the BArch/BPlanning results are expected to follow once the challenge process concludes.