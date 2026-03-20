JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Live Updates: When will NTA release JEE Main April session city slips?

JEE Main 2026 live updates: The JEE Main 2026 official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in will make the city intimation slip links active (representative image)

NTA JEE Mains 2026 April Exam City Intimation Slip Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026 session 2 exam for paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning papers) from April 2. The JEE Main official brochure released for the 2026 exam session mentioned that it would tentatively release the city slips in the second week of March. However, with the third week of March already underway, candidates are still awaiting an official update on the release. The JEE Main 2026 official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in — will make the city intimation slip links active. The JEE Main 2026 session 2 exam will continue till April 9.

While the city intimation slip was tentatively set to be released in the second week of March, the JEE Main admit cards will be released three to four days before the start of the exams. The JEE Main 2026 result will be declared on April 20.

Story continues below this ad Read More | JEE Main Session 1 result didn’t come as expected? Here’s how to recover in April session During the JEE Main 2026 application process, candidates could choose up to four preferred exam cities based on the options available within their current and permanent address states. The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that it would try to assign candidates to their preferred cities in the order selected in the application form. However, due to administrative or logistical constraints, candidates might be allotted a different city. Read More | JEE Advanced 2026: Exam on May 17; application starts on April 23 Additionally, the NTA emphasised that it will strive to ensure the comfort and convenience of all candidates, including those with disabilities (PwD/PwBD), when assigning exam centres for the April session of JEE Main 2026. Live Updates Mar 20, 2026 11:00 AM IST NTA JEE Main 2026 April Exam City Intimation Slip Live Updates: What is the JEE Main 2026 April exam dates? The JEE Main 2026 April session exam will be held from April 2 to April 9. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam will be conducted for two papers - paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning papers). The NTA also clarified that if the number of applicants in a particular city is very low, it may combine that city with one or more others. The agency’s decision regarding the allocation of exam cities or centres will be final, and no requests for changes will be accepted in such situations. For international candidates, city preferences will similarly be determined based on their present and permanent addresses.

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