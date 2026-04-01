JEE Main 2026 April Session Exam Day Guidelines: Dress code, important documents, prohibited items and more

JEE Main 2026 April Session Exam Day Guidelines: The National Testing Agency is set to conduct the JEE Main 2026 April Session beginning on Thursday, April 2. As per the released schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be conducted across multiple days, with Paper 1 held in two shifts daily. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and will go on till 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm.

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Paper 2, meant for candidates applying to BArch and BPlanning programmes, will be held on the last day of the examination window in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

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With over a million candidates expected to appear across exam centres nationwide, the NTA has laid out a detailed set of instructions covering everything from what to carry to what to wear. Missing even one of these can cause unnecessary trouble at the gate. Here is a broad overview of what candidates need to know before stepping out tomorrow.

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JEE Main 2026 April Session: Admit card and identity documents

The JEE Main 2026 April Session admit card is the single most important document candidates must carry to the exam centre. Without it, entry will not be permitted under any circumstances, the exam authority has stated.

The JEE admit card has to be a printed copy — screenshots or digital copies on a phone will not be accepted. Along with the admit card, candidates are required to carry an original photo identity proof.

Acceptable documents include:

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Aadhaar card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, PAN card, or any other government-issued photo ID. Note that photocopies of identity documents are not valid.

A recent passport-size photograph must be affixed to the admit card before arriving at the centre. Candidates are advised to carry at least two additional copies of the same photograph. One passport-size photograph — identical to the one submitted with the April Session application form — will be required for the attendance sheet at the exam centre.

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JEE Main 2026 April Session: Reporting time on exam day

As NTA has stated, candidates must try to reach the exam centre well before the scheduled reporting time. The gate closes before the shift begins, and latecomers are not allowed entry. For the morning shift starting at 9 am, candidates are advised to report by 7:30 am.

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For the afternoon shift starting at 3 pm, reporting by 1:30 pm is recommended. Sitting inside the hall, going through last-minute notes in the remaining time, is a better use of the buffer than rushing to arrive on time.

JEE Main 2026 April Session: Prohibited items

The NTA has a strict list of items that cannot be carried inside the exam centre. Candidates found with any of these may be barred from appearing. The following are not permitted:

–Stationery items: instruments, geometry boxes, pencil boxes, calculators, slide rules, log tables, docupens

–Communication devices: mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pagers

–Recording equipment: cameras, tape recorders

–Personal items: handbags, purses, wallets with unnecessary contents

–Food and beverages (with exceptions for diabetic students — see below)

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–Any printed or written material, textbooks, notes, or loose papers

–Metallic items and electronic gadgets of any kind

Candidates are advised to leave all such items at home or in their vehicles. The exam centre does not provide storage facilities.

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JEE Main 2026 April Session: Dress code

The NTA has prescribed a straightforward dress code aimed at preventing malpractice. Candidates must keep the following in mind:

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–Avoid wearing jewellery or accessories with metallic components — this includes rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and bangles

–Footwear with thick soles is not permitted inside the exam hall

–Scarves and stoles should not be worn to the centre

–Clothing should be simple and comfortable — there are no restrictions on colour, but anything with large prints, embedded objects, or unusual material may draw scrutiny at the gate

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–Candidates appearing at centres in colder regions may wear a light jacket or sweater, but it is likely to be checked at entry.

JEE Main 2026 April Session: Special provisions for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) candidates

Candidates appearing for Paper 2 are required to bring their own set of drawing materials for the Drawing section. This includes a geometry box set, pencils, erasers, and colour pencils or crayons.

The use of watercolours on the drawing sheet is not permitted. Candidates should note that these materials are not provided at the centre and must be arranged independently.

JEE Main 2026 April Session: Guidelines for diabetic students

Diabetic students are permitted to carry certain food items inside the exam centre, given the duration of the paper. Sugar tablets and fruits such as bananas, apples, and oranges are allowed. A transparent water bottle may also be carried.

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However, packed food items, including chocolates, candy, biscuits, and sandwiches, are not permitted even for diabetic candidates. Students with diabetes are also required to inform the invigilator at the start of the exam.

JEE Main 2026 April Session: Before leaving the exam hall

One instruction that candidates often overlook: the JEE Main April Session admit card is required to be deposited in the designated drop box before exiting the exam hall. This is not optional. The NTA has clearly stated that answer sheets will not be evaluated if the admit card is not submitted. Candidates must ensure they do this before leaving their seat.