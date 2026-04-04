JEE Main 2026 April 4 Exam Analysis: How was Shift 1 BE/ BTech paper?

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JEE Main 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) BTech, BE paper held on the second day of the April 2026 session comprised of mathematics, physics and chemistry papers of 300 marks. The JEE Main day 2 morning session paper was moderate, according to candidates who appeared for the exam and experts in the field.
The JEE Main day 2 exam is held in two shifts — first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm.
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The overall paper, according to Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, was moderate in difficulty and slightly easier compared to April 2 shifts. It was a scorable paper, especially for students with strong fundamentals and disciplined preparation. However, performance in this shift will be defined less by difficulty and more by smart attempt strategy, accuracy, and effective time management, particularly in mathematics, Singh added.
The JEE Main BTech April 2026 paper comprised three subjects – physics, chemistry and mathematics. All the subjects have two sections – 1 and 2. While section 1 has 20 multiple-choice questions for each subject with a single correct answer, section 2 has five numerically based questions in all subjects.
There will be negative marking for incorrect answers in Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on- screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.
The physics section, as per Singh, was easy to moderate and largely direct in nature, making it a high-scoring section. Most questions were formula-based and tested fundamental concepts, allowing well-prepared students to attempt a higher number of questions with accuracy.
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Chemistry, according to Singh, was moderate and largely NCERT-driven. The section required strong conceptual clarity and quick recall, especially in Inorganic and Organic Chemistry. Students who had thoroughly revised NCERT would have found this section scoring, provided they maintained good speed.
As per Singh, mathematics was moderate but lengthy, making time management a critical factor. While the questions were not conceptually very difficult, they required careful calculations and time, limiting the number of attempts for many students.