JEE Main 2026 April 4 Exam Analysis: How was Shift 1 BE/ BTech paper?

JEE Main 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) BTech, BE paper held on the second day of the April 2026 session comprised of mathematics, physics and chemistry papers of 300 marks. The JEE Main day 2 morning session paper was moderate, according to candidates who appeared for the exam and experts in the field.

The JEE Main day 2 exam is held in two shifts — first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm.

JEE Main 2026 Updates | JEE Main 2026 Day 1 Exam Analysis

JEE Main April 4 Shift 1 Analysis

The overall paper, according to Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, was moderate in difficulty and slightly easier compared to April 2 shifts. It was a scorable paper, especially for students with strong fundamentals and disciplined preparation. However, performance in this shift will be defined less by difficulty and more by smart attempt strategy, accuracy, and effective time management, particularly in mathematics, Singh added.