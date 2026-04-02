JEE Main 2026 April 2 Exam Analysis: ‘Most difficult Maths in both shifts on Day 1’

JEE Main 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) BTech, BE paper held on the first day of the April 2026 session comprised of mathematics, physics and chemistry papers of 300 marks. The JEE Main day 1 morning session paper was easy to moderate and student-friendly and the afternoon session paper was moderately difficult, according to candidates who appeared for the exam and experts in the field.

The JEE Main day 1 exam is held in two shifts — first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift between 3 pm and 6 pm.

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Among the three subjects, mathematics was the most difficult, Ajay Sharma, national academic director, engineering at Aakash Educational Services Limited, said. The paper, according to him, was moderate to difficult, with easy to moderate physics, moderate to difficult chemistry due to its calculation-intensive nature and most difficult mathematics. Both mathematics and chemistry were time-consuming, making it challenging to complete the paper within the given time. Overall, the paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage.

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The overall paper, according to Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, was “easy to moderate and more student-friendly compared to the January 2026 session.” The focus was clearly on strong fundamentals and conceptual understanding, rather than tricky or advanced problem-solving.

With simpler calculations, balanced subject coverage, and manageable time pressure, the paper allowed students, especially those with strong basics to maximise attempts and accuracy. This shift is expected to be high-scoring, with top-performing students having the potential to achieve near-perfect scores.

The JEE Main BTech April 2026 paper comprised three subjects – physics, chemistry and mathematics. All the subjects have two sections – 1 and 2. While section 1 has 20 multiple-choice questions for each subject with a single correct answer, section 2 has five numerically based questions in all subjects.

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers in Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on- screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

JEE Main April 2 Exam Analysis: Shift 1 Physics

The physics section, as per Sharma, was relatively easier. Questions were asked from most major chapters, with a higher weightage from Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had comparatively fewer questions. Mechanics had average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, but overall, the section was manageable. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately covered.

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Physics was easy and highly manageable within time, Singh said, while analysing the paper, adding that the questions were largely aligned with previous year patterns and appeared slightly easier than the January 2026 session. Most questions were formula-based and tested core concepts, allowing students to attempt a higher number with accuracy, he said.

JEE Main April 2 Exam Analysis: Shift 1 Chemistry

As per Sharma, the chemistry section was moderate in difficulty. Questions were almost evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with slightly greater emphasis on Inorganic Chemistry and comparatively fewer questions from Organic Chemistry. While not very difficult, some questions were calculation-intensive and time-consuming, which impacted overall time management.

Chemistry, according to Singh, emerged as the most scoring section, with an overall easy-to-moderate difficulty level. The paper had balanced coverage across Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Organic Chemistry included statement-based questions, focusing on conceptual clarity rather than memorisation. The section required basic understanding and quick application, with minimal complex calculations, he added.

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JEE Main April 2 Exam Analysis: Shift 1 Mathematics

Mathematics was moderate in difficulty and slightly lengthy, as expected, Singh said analysing the JEE Main day 1 morning session exam paper. While the questions were not unusually difficult, they required time and careful calculation, making time management crucial, he added. Compared to some earlier shifts, this section felt more approachable, though still the most time-consuming.

As per Sharma, the mathematics section was moderate to difficult and the most time-consuming. Questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had average representation. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry had moderate coverage. Lengthy calculations and tricky problems made this section the toughest, Sharma added.

Singh said that the April session has begun on a more balanced and student-friendly note compared to the January 2026 JEE Main session. The paper clearly reflects a shift towards testing conceptual clarity over complexity, he added, saying that for students, this reinforces an important takeaway that strong fundamentals and consistent practice matter more than ever.

As competition continues to rise, the ability to stay accurate, manage time effectively, and apply concepts with confidence will be key to achieving top outcomes.

JEE Main April 2 Shift 2 Analysis

The evening shift, as per Sharma, was of moderate difficulty. Physics was relatively easy, chemistry was of moderate level, and mathematics ranged from moderate to difficult. Both mathematics and chemistry were time-intensive, which made completing the paper within the allotted time challenging and overall, the paper maintained a balanced distribution of questions across chapters, Sharma added.

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The second shift reflects a more balanced, yet slightly more demanding paper compared to the morning session, Singh said while analysing the afternoon shift of April 2 JEE Main exam.

While the questions were largely within the expected framework, the emphasis clearly shifted towards application and time management. For students, the ability to manage time effectively under pressure especially in sections like Mathematics and Physical Chemistry. Consistent practice and disciplined preparation continue to be key differentiators in such exams.

JEE Main April 2 Exam Analysis: Shift 2 Physics

The physics section, according to Sharma, was on the easier side. Questions covered most major chapters, with greater weightage from Mechanics and Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had fewer questions. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately represented. Some questions were statement-based.

Physics was easy to moderate, though slightly tougher than Shift 1, Singh said, adding that the questions were largely standard but involved moderate calculations, requiring careful application rather than direct formula-based solving. Students with clarity of concepts and steady problem-solving approach would have performed well.

JEE Main April 2 Exam Analysis: Shift 2 Chemistry

The chemistry section had a moderate level of difficulty, Sharma said while analysing the JEE Main April 2 evening shift paper. Questions were fairly evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. While generally straightforward, a few questions involved calculations and were time-consuming. Several questions were directly based on NCERT concepts, he added.

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Chemistry was moderate overall, according to Singh. Physical Chemistry was relatively more demanding due to calculation-based questions, making it slightly time-consuming. Organic and Inorganic Chemistry were more straightforward, focusing on conceptual clarity and direct application. A balanced preparation across all three areas was essential to maximise scoring.

JEE Main April 2 Exam Analysis: Shift 2 Mathematics

As per Sharma, the mathematics section ranged from moderate to difficult and was time-consuming. Questions were well spread across the syllabus, with higher emphasis on Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, Complex Numbers, and Calculus had average representation. Algebra had slightly higher weightage, while Coordinate Geometry was moderately covered. Lengthy and complex calculations made this section the most challenging.

Mathematics, according to Singh, was moderate in difficulty but lengthy. While the questions were not highly complex conceptually, they required time and accuracy, making it challenging for students to attempt many questions. Attempting more than 15 questions accurately within the given time would have been difficult for most students.