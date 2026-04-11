JEE Main 2026 Answer Keys out for session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to raise objections

JEE Main 2026 answer key expected to be released soon, allowing candidates to check their responses and estimate scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for paper 1 (BE/ BTech) of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on April 11, 2026. The conducting body has also opened the window to raise objections, if any, regarding the answer sheet. The answer sheet can be accessed through the NTA’s official website – nta.ac.in.

The NTA held the JEE (Main) 2026 second session from April 2 to April 8. The second session was conducted in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside India via a computer-based test (CBT) catering to around 11.23 lakh candidates.

To raise an objection, the candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. Once all the objections and concerns have been addressed, the final answer key will be published on April 20, 2026. If the challenges posed by the candidates are found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised answer key, the candidates’ result will be prepared and declared. No candidate will be informed individually about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge. The answer key, once finalized after scrutiny, will be considered final and no further objections will be entertained. The final results will be compiled by taking both sessions into consideration, as per the policy set by the NTA.