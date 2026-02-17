Structured routine, cricket breaks and concept clarity: Rajkot boy gets 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2026 Session 1

JEE Main 2026 January Session Topper: Securing 100 percentile, Nimay Purohit said, has increased his confidence. His immediate goal now is to perform well in JEE Advanced.

Written by: Mridusmita Deka
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 05:05 PM IST
This year, as many as 12 candidates have scored a perfect 100 NTA score in the JEE Main session 1.
Seventeen-year-old Nimay Purohit was at home in Rajkot when the JEE Main 2026 result was declared on Monday, February 16. When he checked his score, he paused for a few seconds. He had secured 100 percentile in the January session and emerged as the state topper from Gujarat. This year, as many as 12 candidates have scored a perfect 100 NTA score in the JEE Main session 1.

For Nimay, the JEE result was the outcome of years of steady preparation. He had decided early that he wanted to pursue engineering. He says his interest in mathematics and physics developed at a young age, and that inclination shaped his academic choices.

“I was always drawn to problem-solving in maths and physics. That is why I chose to prepare for JEE Main and JEE Advanced,” he said.

He began coaching in Class 9 and continued regular classroom preparation over the past two years at Allen Career Institute. He completed his schooling in Rajkot and scored 96.6 per cent in Class 10. Throughout his preparation, he focused on building clarity in concepts rather than memorising formulas. According to him, regular study and conceptual understanding made the biggest difference. He studied six to eight hours daily on his own and revised whatever was taught in class the same day.

In the months leading up to the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) January 2026 attempt, Nimay followed a structured routine. He would wake up early and study until noon. After lunch, he played cricket for some time before returning to his books for another three to four hours. He took short breaks, had dinner, spent some time relaxing, and then revised before going to sleep.

His preparation for JEE Advanced continued until September and October last year. From November onwards, his focus shifted completely to JEE Main. He read the NCERT textbooks closely in November, December, and January, paying attention to fine details. He began attempting full-length mock tests in December. After each test, he analysed his mistakes and worked on weak areas.

During the examination, he followed a clear strategy. Since mathematics was his strongest subject, he began with that section and attempted almost all questions. He then moved to chemistry and physics. In chemistry, he marked a few doubtful questions and returned to them after completing the rest of the paper.

After the January attempt, he began preparing for his board examinations. He also plans to appear for the April session of JEE Main.

Nimay’s father, Dr Harshal B. Purohit, and mother, Dr Darshana Purohit, are both physiotherapists. He credits his family for their steady support and says the guidance of his teachers and structured test practice strengthened his preparation. Securing 100 percentile, he said, has increased his confidence. His immediate goal now is to perform well in JEE Advanced. He has not yet decided which engineering branch he will choose.

