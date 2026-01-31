JEE Main 2026: NTA announces date to issue Session one answer keys

Aspirants can download both documents from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 05:01 PM IST
JEE Main 2026: Session 1 response sheet on Feb 4
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 answer key and response sheet for approximately 13 lakh candidates on February 4. Aspirants can download both documents from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window to raise objections will be between February 4 and 5. The results for session one will be announced on February 12.

The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the papers were of moderate difficulty, though the level varied across shifts and subjects. Compared with last year’s sessions, most shifts were assessed as easy to moderately difficult. However, in several shifts, the Mathematics section was perceived as moderately difficult.

In terms of structure, the papers largely adhered to the JEE Main blueprint and were aligned with the NCERT syllabus. The focus was on testing fundamental conceptual understanding and the application of concepts to problem-solving, rather than rote memorisation.

Shift-wise difficulty level and variability across multiple days

The overall difficulty level of the JEE Main paper across all days was moderate. On certain days, some shifts — particularly in Physics and Chemistry — were slightly easier, while on others, especially during evening sessions, the Mathematics section featured several lengthy and complex problems, pushing the overall difficulty to moderate to difficult. Morning shifts, by contrast, were generally more balanced than afternoon or evening shifts. Despite these variations, the degree of shift-wise fluctuation over the four-day examination window remained within the expected range.

As a result, the normalisation process is expected to effectively address minor differences across shifts and ensure parity in score evaluation.

When compared with previous years, the overall difficulty trend shows minimal change. However, a gradual and consistent shift is evident across all three subjects: Mathematics questions have become longer and more calculation-intensive; Chemistry has increasingly relied on NCERT-based content; and Physics has placed greater emphasis on application-based questions. With speed, accuracy, and conceptual clarity taking precedence over rote learning, these trends have become more pronounced in recent years.

Meanwhile, the official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session 2 in April.

 

