JEE Main 2026: NTA announces date to issue Session one answer keys

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 answer key and response sheet for approximately 13 lakh candidates on February 4. Aspirants can download both documents from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window to raise objections will be between February 4 and 5. The results for session one will be announced on February 12.

The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the papers were of moderate difficulty, though the level varied across shifts and subjects. Compared with last year’s sessions, most shifts were assessed as easy to moderately difficult. However, in several shifts, the Mathematics section was perceived as moderately difficult.