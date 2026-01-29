JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Overall Analysis: Difficulty level of BTech/ BE paper

According to students who appeared in JEE Main and as per feedback received from experts, questions in all the JEE Main 2026 shifts held between January 21 and 28 covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 NCERT textbooks. 

By: Education Desk
5 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:35 PM IST
jee main result dateJEE Main 2026 answer key will be out by the next week. (Representational)
Make us preferred source on Google

– By Dr Saurabh Kumar

The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the papers were of moderate difficulty, though the level varied across shifts and subjects. Compared with last year’s sessions, most shifts were assessed as easy to moderately difficult. However, in several shifts, the Mathematics section was perceived as moderately difficult. For more updates on JEE Main answer key, result date and analysis, click here

Board results banner

In terms of structure, the papers largely adhered to the JEE Main blueprint and were aligned with the NCERT syllabus. The focus was on testing fundamental conceptual understanding and the application of concepts to problem-solving, rather than rote memorisation.

Shift-wise difficulty level and variability across multiple days

The overall difficulty level of the JEE Main paper across all days was moderate. On certain days, some shifts — particularly in Physics and Chemistry — were slightly easier, while on others, especially during evening sessions, the Mathematics section featured several lengthy and complex problems, pushing the overall difficulty to moderate to difficult. Morning shifts, by contrast, were generally more balanced than afternoon or evening shifts. Despite these variations, the degree of shift-wise fluctuation over the four-day examination window remained within the expected range.

JEE Main 2026 Jan 21 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 22 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Analysis

As a result, the normalisation process is expected to effectively address minor differences across shifts and ensure parity in score evaluation.

When compared with previous years, the overall difficulty trend shows minimal change. However, a gradual and consistent shift is evident across all three subjects: Mathematics questions have become longer and more calculation-intensive; Chemistry has increasingly relied on NCERT-based content; and Physics has placed greater emphasis on application-based questions. With speed, accuracy, and conceptual clarity taking precedence over rote learning, these trends have become more pronounced in recent years.

Story continues below this ad

Overview of subjects from January 21 to 28

Physics continues to be a consistently moderate subject during the JEE Main 2026 January session, while Chemistry varied with moderate/difficult questions on some days and easy questions on other days. In addition, the Mathematics section was the most difficult area to test, which was primarily related to the long, multi-step calculations instead of extreme concepts.

Physics remained consistent in overall scoring across all days. The Physics section of the exam on January 23 had moderate questions covering topics including the De Broglie wavelength and matter waves, electrostatics, magnetic effects of current, wave and ray optics, capacitors, semiconductors, and modern physics. The questions were designed to test the students’ understanding of the basic principles as well as their ability to apply them correctly.

The Physics section covered a significant number of topics like electrostatics, capacitors, current electricity, ray optics, and modern physics.

Many questions were based on formulae, and the majority of numerical problems were either direct or calculus-based.

Story continues below this ad

The trend in the Physics section of the exam from January 21-28 showed a preference for accuracy over speed. Students who were well-prepared with their NCERT information and could demonstrate their knowledge of formulae benefited the most from this trend.

Chemistry NCERT Dominance with Daily Variation

On January 23, Chemistry was considered moderately tough, featuring long NCERT-based theory questions and time-consuming numericals that required careful attention to detail. On January 24, the paper was more balanced: Physical Chemistry focused on electrochemistry and thermodynamics, Inorganic Chemistry drew directly from NCERT topics such as coordination compounds and p-block elements, and Organic Chemistry tested conceptual understanding of reactions rather than rote memorization. By January 28, Chemistry was relatively easy, offering a good scoring opportunity for well-prepared students. Inorganic Chemistry questions were straightforward and NCERT-based, Physical Chemistry numericals were direct to calculate, and Organic Chemistry included basic reactions and reaction mechanisms.

Ranking Deciding- Time Consuming

Mathematics was the hardest section for all test days. The January 23 exam was the hardest section by a clear margin as it yielded lengthy multi-step problems. Mathematics was moderate to difficult on January 24, with the majority of the weight coming from coordinate geometry (parabola, circle, straight line), matrix and determinant, vector, and 3D geometry and one long question on definite integration. The number of at-work direct formula substitution questions was very low.

On January 28, Mathematics was moderate to difficult, having very few conceptual issues, but primarily driven by calculus (definite integrals, application of derivatives), coordinate geometry, vector/3D. This makes the section very time-consuming owing to the number of calculations involved. An attempt range of 10–14 questions with an emphasis on accuracy is recommended.

Story continues below this ad

Final Verdict: Mathematics will continue to be the most important differentiator between top rankers.

Question and answer format

There are two sections in the Paper: Section A consists of multiple-choice questions (Single Correct Answer), and Section B consists of Numerical Value-Based Questions. Section B does not provide an internal choice for each question. The majority of the questions are standard in nature; however, many of the required extended reasoning beyond single steps to solve Mathematical problems.

Profile of attempted questions for JEE Main:

– Physics: 18-22 Questions Attempted

– Chemistry: 16-20 Questions Attempted

– Mathematics: 10-14 Accurate Attempts

The author is the founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Mumbai taxi driver
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement