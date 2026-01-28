JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Jan 28 Exam Analysis: How was the paper today?

JEE Main 2026 Analysis: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 28 conducted the last day of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) BTech, BE paper of the January 2025 session. The paper comprised of mathematics, physics and chemistry papers of 300 marks. The JEE Main exam is conducted in two shifts, first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift between 3 pm and 6 pm.

The JEE Main BTech/ BE or the paper 1 comprised three subjects – physics, chemistry and mathematics. All the subjects have two sections – 1 and 2. While section 1 has 20 multiple-choice questions with a single correct answer, section 2 has 5 numerical-based questions.

JEE Main Jan 28 Morning Shift Analysis

According to Ajay Sharma, national academic director, engineering at Aakash Educational Services Limited, the JEE Main paper conducted on in the morning shift today was of moderate to difficult level. Among the three subjects, Mathematics was the most difficult and time-consuming, while Chemistry and Physics were of almost equal difficulty.

As per candidates who took the paper now said that the paper was overall well-balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage. The lengthy and calculation-intensive Mathematics section made it challenging to complete the paper within the given time.

JEE Main Jan 28 Morning Shift Analysis: Physics

The Physics section, as per Sharma, was on the easier side. Questions were asked from almost all major chapters, with a higher number from electromagnetism, while optics and waves had relatively fewer. Mechanics had an average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, but overall the section was manageable. Topics such as electromagnetic waves, thermodynamics, and modern physics were also adequately represented.

The Physics section, as per Dr. Saurabh Kumar, founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation, was easy to moderate in difficulty. Most questions were formula-based and closely aligned with NCERT concepts, making the section scoring for well-prepared candidates. There was good weightage from topics such as Electrostatics and Capacitors, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, and Ray Optics. The numerical problems were largely straightforward and did not involve lengthy or complex calculations. Overall, a well-prepared student could comfortably attempt around 20 to 22 questions in this section.

JEE Main Jan 28 Morning Shift Analysis: Chemistry

While analysisng the JEE Main chemistry section, Sharma said that the paper was easy to moderate in difficulty. Questions were evenly distributed among organic, inorganic, and physical chemistry, with a slightly greater emphasis on organic chemistry. Many questions were statement-based and closely aligned with NCERT concepts. While not very difficult, some required careful reading and conceptual understanding.

The Chemistry section, Kumar said, was easy in terms of overall difficulty, with a strong dominance of NCERT-based questions. Inorganic Chemistry proved to be particularly scoring, as most questions were direct and fact-based. The Physical Chemistry section included straightforward numerical problems, mainly from topics such as the mole concept and thermodynamics. Organic Chemistry featured basic reaction-based questions and did not test in-depth reaction mechanisms, making the section manageable for most candidates.

JEE Main Jan 28 Morning Shift Analysis: Math

The Mathematics section, according to Sharma, was moderate to difficult and the most time-consuming. Questions were well spread across the syllabus, with higher weightage from integral calculus, conic sections, and algebra. Topics like 3D geometry, vectors, and complex numbers had an average presence. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while coordinate geometry maintained moderate representation. The lengthy calculations and tricky problems made this section the toughest of all.

​The Mathematics section, as per Kumar, was moderate to difficult in overall level. The paper involved lengthy calculations, making time management crucial. Questions were largely drawn from calculus, particularly definite integrals and applications of derivatives (AOD), along with coordinate geometry and vectors and 3D geometry. There were fewer questions based on direct formula application, with most requiring step-by-step solving. While the section was not conceptually very tough, it was highly time-consuming, demanding careful selection of questions. In this section, accuracy mattered more than the number of attempts, and attempting around 10 to 14 questions can be considered a good and safe strategy.

On January 29, NTA will be holding the paper 2 of JEE Main 2026 in a single shift, from 9 am to 12:30 pm. JEE Main paper 2 includes paper 2A (BArch), or paper 2B (BPlanning), or BArch and BPlanning (both). While paper 2A and paper 2B will be held for three hours, both papers will be held for a duration of three hours 30 minutes duration.