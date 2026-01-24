JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Day 4 Exam Analysis: Important topics, subject-wise difficulty level

The JEE Main day 4 exam on January 24 is conducted in two shifts, first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift between 3 pm and 6 pm. 

JEE Main 2026: How was Day 4 exam

JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) BTech, BE paper held on the fourth day of the January 2025 session in the first shift was of a moderate level. The JEE Main day 4 exam on January 24 is conducted in two shifts, first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift between 3 pm and 6 pm. 

The JEE Main BTech January 2025 paper comprised three subjects – physics, chemistry and mathematics. All the subjects have two sections – 1 and 2. While section 1 has 20 multiple choice questions with single correct answer, section 2 has 5 numerical-based questions. 

JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Morning Session Analysis

The JEE Main 2026 January 24 exam was of moderate difficulty overall, as per experts in the field. All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were nearly of equal level, though Mathematics was slightly more challenging due to lengthy calculations, while Physics and Chemistry were relatively moderate. The paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Jan 24 Shift 1 Exam Analysis: Math

According to Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, Mathematics was moderate to difficult, similar to earlier papers, with a few lengthy and time-consuming questions requiring careful time management and strong problem-solving skills.

As per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering at Aakash Educational Services Limited, the mathematics section was moderate to difficult. Questions were well-distributed across the syllabus, with greater emphasis on Algebra, Calculus, and Conic Sections. Topics like 2D Geometry, Sets, Determinants, Matrices, 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence, while Probability and Permutation & Combination had relatively fewer questions. The lengthy calculations made this section the most challenging and time-consuming.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Jan 24 Shift 1 Exam Analysis: Physics

Physics, according to Singh, was easy to moderate, aligned with previous shifts, with predictable questions and no major surprises, making it manageable for prepared students.

As per Sharma, the Physics section was easy to moderate in difficulty. Questions were asked from almost all major chapters, with a greater focus on Mechanics, Electrostatics, and Magnetism, while Optics, Waves, and EMI had comparatively fewer questions. A fair number of questions were also seen from Gravitation.

Some statement-based theoretical questions appeared ambiguous, making them slightly tricky to answer, though several were straightforward and direct. A few questions were time-consuming. Topics like Fluids, Oscillations, Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, Thermal Properties, and Modern Physics were adequately represented. Overall, the section comprised roughly 50% basic and 50% calculation-based questions.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Jan 24 Shift 1 Exam Analysis: Chemistry

Singh said that Chemistry was easy and balanced, with questions spread across Physical, Organic, and Inorganic Chemistry, dominated by numerical questions, especially from Physical Chemistry, and a few statement-based conceptual questions, making NCERT-based preparation effective.

The Chemistry section, according to Sharma, was easy to moderate. Questions were distributed across Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Among these, Inorganic Chemistry had relatively fewer questions, while Organic and Physical Chemistry were almost equally represented, with Physical Chemistry having slightly more numerical questions. Some of these were calculation-intensive, making the section somewhat time-consuming. Several statement-based questions were directly inspired by NCERT

For more news on admit card, syllabus and sample papers for JEE Main, the candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.

 

