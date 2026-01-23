JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Day 3 Exam Analysis: Toughest Math, lengthy Chemistry

JEE Main 2026 Analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) BTech, BE paper held on the third day of the January 2025 session comprised of mathematics, physics, and chemistry papers in two sections each. Section 1 has 20 multiple-choice questions with a single correct answer, and section 2 has 5 numerical-based questions. The JEE Main is conducted in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. There will be no exams today in West Bengal amid Sarawati Puja.

JEE Main 2026 Live Updates | JEE Main 2026 Jan 21 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 22 Analysis

As per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering at Aakash Educational Services Limited, the JEE Main paper conducted on January 23 morning shift was of an easy to moderate difficulty level. All three subjects — Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics — were nearly of equal difficulty, though Mathematics was slightly more challenging, while Physics and Chemistry were comparatively easier to moderate. The paper was largely balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage.

JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Morning Session Analysis

As per experts in the field, the overall difficulty in the JEE Main January 23 morning shift paper was moderate and closely matched the level of the January 21 shift 2 paper.

JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Shift 1 Physics Paper Analysis

According to Dr Saurabh Kumar, founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation, the physics section was of moderate in difficulty level. Questions largely tested fundamental concepts and were manageable for well-prepared students, though many were time-consuming. Topics reported included De Broglie wavelength and matter waves, electrostatics, magnetic effects of current, wave and ray optics, capacitors, and semiconductors from modern physics. Students found the section more straightforward compared to mathematics and chemistry. Overall, the section was moderately balanced, with a fair mix of conceptual and application-based questions.

Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Srti Chaitanya, while sharing the JEE Main analysis for paper 1 Janaury 23 morning shift paper said that the physics paper was easy to moderate level. Majority of questions were concept and formula-based. The section manageable for well-prepared students.

As per Sharma, the Physics section was of moderate difficulty. Questions covered almost all major chapters, with a higher number from Magnetism, while Optics had comparatively fewer. Mechanics had an average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, making the section a bit challenging. Topics like Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were also adequately represented.

Story continues below this ad

The paper seems to be at an easy-to-moderate difficulty level based on the questions reviewed, Gagan Garg, Faculty, PhysicsWallah (PW) said. Most questions were straightforward and formula-based, making them approachable for well-prepared students. The comparatively moderate questions appeared where two or three topics were combined, increasing the application level required. In some Class XII syllabus questions, students needed Class XI formulas too. The exam covered all important chapters typically focused on. Apart from topic combinations, the paper largely remained easy-to-moderate.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Shift 1 Chemistry Paper Analysis

The chemistry section, as per Kumar, was rated moderate to tough and lengthy. Questions followed an NCERT-based foundation but involved time-consuming problem-solving. The section had balanced coverage across topics, though several numerical and conceptual questions were tricky. Overall, it was not as straightforward as the typical JEE Main chemistry section and required careful attention and accuracy.

According to Sharma, the Chemistry section was easy to moderate. Questions were evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with a slightly higher weightage to Organic Chemistry. Physical and Inorganic Chemistry had nearly equal representation. Many questions were statement-based and closely aligned with NCERT concepts. While not difficult, some required careful reading and conceptual clarity.

Chemistry, as per Singh, was well balanced across all topics. While most questions were straightforward, a few tricky ones tested conceptual clarity. He also said that the paper was easy to moderate.

Story continues below this ad

As per Sagar Varjatia, Faculty, PhysicsWallah (PW), the first shift’s chemistry section was moderately difficult. Inorganic Chemistry had balanced questions – not too easy or hard. Some were fact-based, needing memory of elements, values, and chemical behaviour, while others were conceptual. Overall, manageable for prepared students.

JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Shift 1 Mathematics Paper Analysis

The mathematics section, Kumar added, was the toughest among the three. It featured lengthy, highly calculative questions, with many problems requiring multi-step solutions and strong calculation speed. Students found it to be the most time-intensive and challenging section. Overall, it was more difficult than physics and chemistry, making time management crucial.

The Mathematics section, as per Sharma, was moderate to difficult. Questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with higher representation from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra (notably Binomial Theorem). Topics like 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate weightage.

As per Singh as well, the math section was moderate to difficult. Around 7–8 questions were lengthy and time-consuming. Strong problem-solving ability and time management were essential to attempt the section effectively, he added.

Story continues below this ad

According to Rahul Upadhyay, Faculty, PhysicsWallah (PW), the first shift’s Maths section was moderately difficult. It was comfortable for students who practised previous years’ papers and prepared well – questions were in line with regular studies. This section was relatively easier compared to others.

For more news on admit card, syllabus, and sample papers for JEE Main, the candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.