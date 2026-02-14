IIT courses that don’t require JEE Main score

Many students assume that admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) hinges solely on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scores. While that holds for most undergraduate programmes, the reality is broader. IITs also offer postgraduate and doctoral courses that require JEE scores. But for short-term and certificate programmes in cutting-edge fields, the path is far more accessible — no JEE scores needed.

From data science and artificial intelligence to machine learning, robotics, virtual and augmented reality, and UX strategy, IITs equip learners with industry-ready skills and bypass the traditional entrance exam route. Here are some of the courses that you can opt for:

Engineering Mathematics: IIT Kharagpur

This self-paced course, offered by IIT Kharagpur and taught by Prof Jitendra Kumar, introduces foundational mathematical concepts essential for undergraduate science and engineering students. It covers differential and integral calculus, linear algebra, and differential equations.

Topics include mean value theorems, Taylor’s expansions, multiple integrals, vector spaces, eigenvalues, and more. Know more: onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in/aic22_ts31/preview

Genetic Engineering and Applications: IIT Guwahati

The NPTEL course offered by IIT Guwahati and taught by Dr Utpal Bora explores the role of genes within cells, the genetic code, and elements that regulate gene expression. It provides an understanding of molecular biology techniques used in genetic engineering, including cloning, recombinant DNA technology, and gene therapy.

Designed for undergraduate and postgraduate students in life sciences and biotechnology, it blends theoretical insights with real-world relevance, preparing learners for advanced research and innovation in genetic manipulation and its diverse applications. Learn more about the course: nptel.ac.in/courses/102103013

Thermodynamics: IIT Madras

The NPTEL course offered by IIT Madras and taught by Prof GK Suraishkumar provides a foundation in classical thermodynamics tailored for students in biotechnology and related fields. It covers core principles such as the laws of thermodynamics, energy transformations, entropy, and thermodynamic properties of systems.

Designed for undergraduate and postgraduate students, it blends theoretical depth with practical relevance. Know more about the course: nptel.ac.in/courses/102106026

Python 3.4.3: IIT Bombay

The Python course offered by IIT Bombay through Swayam is designed for high school, undergraduate, and postgraduate students in computer science and IT. It includes 24 tutorials covering Python basics, control structures, functions, strings, lists, dictionaries, file handling, and object-oriented programming.

The course emphasises practical skills and problem-solving, preparing students for further studies or careers in software development, data science, and automation using Python. Know more about the course: onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in/aic20_sp33/preview

IIT Delhi Executive Programme in Robotics

IIT Delhi has opened admissions for the third batch of its Executive Programme in Robotics, a five‑month online course designed for working professionals. Launching on March 14, this 5-month programme with a fee of Rs 1,69,000 + taxes provides an understanding of robotics, with a particular focus on AI/ML applications. Graduated students with a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks are eligible to apply for this course.

Scheduled for weekends between 10 am and 2 pm, it covers the evolution of robotics, market trends, challenges, and research, to aid professionals in the growing demand for robotics innovation. To know more or apply for the course, interested applicants can visit: shorturl.at/Tu86Y