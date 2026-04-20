Competition gets stiff as JEE Main 2026 cutoff increases

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on April 20, 2026. Students can now access their scorecards on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, 2,50,182 students are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.
With the results now out, the immediate next step for qualified candidates is to verify their eligibility for JEE (Advanced) 2026 and complete the registration process at the earliest. JEE Advanced 2026 registration for Indian nationals opens on April 23 and closes on May 2, 2026, with the last date for fee payment being May 4, 2026
For candidates who sat for both sessions of the examination, the scorecard will carry the best NTA score across both sessions, along with subject-wise percentiles for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, the overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and JEE Advanced qualification status.
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To be eligible, a candidate must be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates in the Paper 1 of JEE Main 2026, with the category-wise distribution being 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% open for all, with a 5% horizontal reservation for PwD candidates within each category.
The NTA has released the category-wise cutoff of NTA scores for JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility, along with the results. The table below details the percentile range and the number of candidates who have qualified in each category. A total of 2,50,182 candidates have qualified across all categories.
|Category
|Percentile (From)
|Percentile (To)
|Candidates
|UR-ALL
|100.0000000
|93.4123549
|96,873
|UR-PwBD
|93.3244144
|0.0023186
|4,391
|EWS-ALL
|93.4105172
|82.4164528
|25,009
|OBC-ALL
|93.4105172
|80.9232583
|67,597
|SC-ALL
|93.4105172
|63.9172792
|37,522
|ST-ALL
|93.4041748
|52.0174712
|18,790
Notably, the cutoffs for JEE Advanced 2026 have increased across all categories compared to last year. The General category cutoff was held at 93.4 percentile.
However, a total of 16,04,854 unique candidates registered across both sessions, of whom 15,38,468 actually appeared.
Session 1, held in January 2026, drew registrations from 13,55,293 candidates, with 13,04,653 sitting for the exam. Session 2, conducted from April 2 to 8, 2026, saw 11,10,904 registrations and 10,34,330 appearances. Of these, 8,61,343 candidates registered for both sessions, and 8,00,516 of them appeared in both.