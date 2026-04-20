Competition gets stiff as JEE Main 2026 cutoff increases

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on April 20, 2026. Students can now access their scorecards on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, 2,50,182 students are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

JEE Main Results Live

With the results now out, the immediate next step for qualified candidates is to verify their eligibility for JEE (Advanced) 2026 and complete the registration process at the earliest. JEE Advanced 2026 registration for Indian nationals opens on April 23 and closes on May 2, 2026, with the last date for fee payment being May 4, 2026

For candidates who sat for both sessions of the examination, the scorecard will carry the best NTA score across both sessions, along with subject-wise percentiles for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, the overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and JEE Advanced qualification status.