JEE Main 2026 Result: When and where can I check JEE Main January session result?

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Scorecard Download Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in: The official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in and NTA website – nta.ac.in will host the JEE Main 2026 result for the January session exam.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 05:00 PM IST
JEE Main Websites to checkCandidates who registered and appeared will be able to check scorecards at the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will by February 16 declare the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result. Once declared, candidates who took the JEE Main 2026 from January 21 to 29 can access and download the JEE Main result at the official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To check the JEE Main 2026 January session result, candidates will have to use their application numbers and dates of birth as mentioned in the JEE Main hall ticket.

JEE Mains Session Results 2026 Updates

This year, the papers were moderately difficult compared to last year. The January 21 to January 28 BTech/ BE or the paper 1 test emphasised consistency, conceptual clarity, and efficient time management more than sheer difficulty.  NTA will announce the JEE Main cut-off with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session in April. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

JEE Main 2026 Result: When and where to check

The NTA will likely announce the result by February 16. Last year, the JEE Main January session result was declared on February 11, 2025, for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and February 23, for Paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning). In 2024, the JEE Main paper 1 result was declared on February 13.

The JEE Main Session 1 provisional answer key was released on February 4. NTA had closed the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 provisional answer key on February 6. The JEE Main result for the January session will be declared after considering the grievances raised during the answer key objection window.

In the JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 for BE, BTech as many as 15,39,848 unique candidates registered for either of the January or April session, while 14,75,103 unique candidates actually appeared in the exam across both rounds. Out of these, 8,33,536 candidates registered for both sessions, and 7,75,383 of them appeared in both attempts.

 

