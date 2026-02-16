JEE Mains 2026 Result: When did NTA declare session 1 result last year?

Candidates can check their JEE Main 2026 result and download the JEE Main result at the official websites -- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NTA JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is declaring the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026) result by February 16. Last year, NTA had declared the JEE Main result of session 1 at around 4.45 pm on February 11. Candidates awaiting their JEE Main 2026 result will be able to access and download the JEE Main result at the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their JEE Main session 1 application numbers and dates of birth to check the JEE Main result.

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2026: Check update here

This year, the papers were moderately difficult compared to last year. JEE Main 2026 in the January session was conducted between January 21 and 29 in multiple slots. The JEE Main cut-off will be released with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session in April.