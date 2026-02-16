JEE Mains 2026 Result: When did NTA declare session 1 result last year?

JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1 Scorecard Direct Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in: The JEE Main cut-off will be released with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session in April.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 03:23 PM IST
JEE Mains 2026 Result: When did NTA declare JEE Main Session 1 result last year?Candidates can check their JEE Main 2026 result and download the JEE Main result at the official websites -- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
NTA JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is declaring the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026) result by February 16. Last year, NTA had declared the JEE Main result of session 1 at around 4.45 pm on February 11. Candidates awaiting their JEE Main 2026 result will be able to access and download the JEE Main result at the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their JEE Main session 1 application numbers and dates of birth to check the JEE Main result.

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2026: Check update here

This year, the papers were moderately difficult compared to last year. JEE Main 2026 in the January session was conducted between January 21 and 29 in multiple slots. The JEE Main cut-off will be released with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session in April.

For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

JEE Main 2026 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in and NTA website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated JEE Main 2026 result

Step 3: On the next window, insert JEE Main application number, date of birth and password

Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main 2026 result for the January session exam

NTA had released the JEE Main Session 1 provisional answer key on February 4. Candidates were given until February 6 to raise objections against the JEE Main 2026 session 1 provisional answer key. The JEE Main 2026 final answer keys are released on February 16. As many as nine questions are dropped from the final answer key and four questions have multiple answers. For the nine questions dropped across multiple shifts, full marks for those questions will be awarded to all candidates who appear for that particular shift. For questions with multiple answers, four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options in the JEE Main 2026 paper 1.

JEE Main Marks vs Percentile explained

The JEE Main result for the January session will be declared after considering the grievances raised during the answer key objection window.

Last year, the JEE Main January session result was declared on February 11, 2025, for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and February 23, for Paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning). In 2024, the JEE Main paper 1 result was declared on February 13.

Meanwhile, NTA had started the registration for JEE Main session 2 exam. The Agency will be conducting the JEE Main April 2026 exam between April 2 and 9. The last date to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 2 exam is February 25.

 

Advertisement