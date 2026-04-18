JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: When is NTA declaring JEE Main April exam results?

JEE Main 2026 result link will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

NTA JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result by April 20 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA’s official website – nta.ac.in, will also make the link to download the JEE Main 2026 result link available. The exam for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted from April 2 to April 8. It was held in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad.

NTA is expected to release the All India Rank (AIR) list and the cut-off required to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 along with the result. The final answer key is also expected to be out in addition to the result, and the scores will be prepared on the basis of the revised key after considering objections raised by students. Once declared, no request for rechecking or re-evaluation of scores will be entertained, as challenges are not permitted for final answer key. The provisonal answer key was released by the agency on April 11, 2026. NTA had also opened the objection window for answer key challenge. Students were required to pay Rs 200 for each question they challenged.

Story continues below this ad Ahead of the declaration of the JEE Main 2026 results, candidates can also check their JEE Main 2026 rank using the rank predictor tool of the IE Education portal – education.indianexpress.com. Candidates can predict their rank using the JEE Main Rank predictor tool, based on the scores they have achieved in the examination. More than 11 lakh candidates had appeared for the April session exam held between April 2 and 8. The JEE Main session 1 was held from January 21 to January 29 and the result was declared on February 16. Live Updates Apr 18, 2026 05:07 PM IST JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: When was JEE Main session 1 held? The JEE Main session 1 was held in January between January 21 and January 29. The JEE Main result was declared on February 16. Apr 18, 2026 05:00 PM IST JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: When will result be announced? According to a post by NTA on X (formerly Twitter), the result for JEE Main 2026 exams will be announced on April 20, 2026. Apr 18, 2026 04:21 PM IST JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the JEE Main official website? The JEE Main 2026 official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA website - nta.ac.in, will also make the link to check the JEE Main result live. In addition to the JEE Main result, NTA will announce the cut-off (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative) The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will include subject-wise percentile scores, overall NTA score, All India Rank, category rank and qualification status for JEE Advanced 2026. Candidates who appeared in both Session 1 and Session 2 will have their best percentile considered for the final rank list. Expected cut-off trends suggest that the general category qualifying percentile may remain between 93 and 94, while OBC-NCL and EWS categories could see cut-offs around 79 to 82 percentile. The official cut-offs for JEE Advanced will be announced along with the result.

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