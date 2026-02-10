JEE Main 2026 Result, Final Answer Key Date Live Updates: Will there be JEE Main cut-off for January session?

The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country.

NTA JEE Main Result, Answer Key 2026 Session 1 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main results for the January session on February 12. The JEE Main final answer keys are typically published before or along with the results. The NTA will upload the JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off on their official websites –nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Agency has already started the applications for the April session.

Earlier, the Agency, on February 6, closed the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key. The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here Story continues below this ad The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted between January 21 and January 29 in computer-based mode. The exam was held in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Live Updates Feb 10, 2026 10:16 AM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live: Will there be JEE Main cut-off? The official JEE Main cut-off for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and to become eligible for JEE Advanced application will be announced by NTA with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session in April. Feb 10, 2026 09:41 AM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live: Will NTA release final answer key before result? NTA will likely release the JEE Main final answer key for the January 2026 session exam along with the result. NTA had earlier said that JEE Main 2026 result will be declared by February 12. Feb 10, 2026 09:24 AM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live: What are the JEE Main 2026 official websites? - nta.ac.in - jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main Results 2026 Live: Candidates were able to challenge the JEE Main provisional answers on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, till 11:50 pm. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ representative) JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live: The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the papers were of moderate difficulty, though the level varied across shifts and subjects. Compared with last year’s sessions, most shifts were assessed as easy to moderately difficult. However, in several shifts, the Mathematics section was perceived as moderately difficult. The official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session 2 in April. Last year, the session one exam was held between January 22 and 30. In the final answer keys, 12 questions are dropped, with most questions in Physics.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd