JEE Main 2026 Result: Past 5 years’ cut-off for JEE Advanced

JEE Main 2026 Cut-Off: The results of JEE Main Paper 1 will be used for BE and BTech, and also other programmes including Integrated MSc, Integrated MTech, Integrated BTech and MBA, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Pharmaceutics and Bachelor of Design (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative image)

JEE Main 2026 Result: Candidates who took the JEE Main 2026 in the January session and April session are awaiting the results of both the sessions. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main papers were moderately difficult as compared to last year. The official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main. The JEE Main 2026 websites are jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

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In addition to meeting the JEE Main cut-off, candidates aspiring to appear for JEE Advanced must also fulfil the eligibility criteria in their Class 12 board examinations. Typically, candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to secure a minimum aggregate of 75 per cent, while those from SC, ST, and PwD categories need at least 65 per cent.