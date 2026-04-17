JEE Main 2026 Result: Past 5 years’ cut-off for JEE Advanced

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JEE Main 2026 Result: Candidates who took the JEE Main 2026 in the January session and April session are awaiting the results of both the sessions. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main papers were moderately difficult as compared to last year. The official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main. The JEE Main 2026 websites are jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
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In addition to meeting the JEE Main cut-off, candidates aspiring to appear for JEE Advanced must also fulfil the eligibility criteria in their Class 12 board examinations. Typically, candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to secure a minimum aggregate of 75 per cent, while those from SC, ST, and PwD categories need at least 65 per cent.
The JEE Main cut-off is influenced by several factors, including the total number of candidates appearing for the exam and the overall difficulty level across sessions.
|Category
|JEE Main 2025 Cut-Off
|JEE Main 2024 Cut-Off
|JEE Main 2023 Cut-Off
|JEE Main 2022 Cut-Off
|JEE Main 2021 Cut-Off
|General
|100 – 93.1023262
|93.2362181
|90.7788642
|88.4121383
|87.8992241
|OBC-NCL
|93.0950208 – 79.4313582
|79.6757881
|73.6114227
|67.0090297
|68.0234447
|SC
|93.0950208 – 61.1526933
|60.0923182
|51.9776027
|43.0820954
|46.8825338
|ST
|93.0950208 – 47.9026465
|46.697584
|37.2348772
|26.7771328
|34.6728999
|GEN-EWS
|93.0950208 – 80.3830119
|81.3266412
|75.6229025
|63.1114141
|66.2214845
|Gen-PwD
|93.0950208 – 0.0079349
|0.00187
|0.0013527
|0.0031029
|0.0096375
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In the JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 for BE, BTech as many as 15,39,848 unique candidates registered for either the January or April session, while 14,75,103 unique candidates actually appeared in the exam across both rounds. Out of these, 8,33,536 candidates registered for both sessions, and 7,75,383 of them appeared in both attempts.
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NTA on April 11 released the JEE Main provisional answer key for the session 2 exams. The result is expected on April 20.
The results of JEE Main Paper 1 will be used for BE and BTech, and also other programmes including Integrated MSc, Integrated MTech, Integrated BTech and MBA, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Pharmaceutics and Bachelor of Design.
The NTA scores for each of the candidates in total in paper 1 for session 1 and session 2 of JEE Main 2026 will be merged for the compilation of results and preparation of the overall merit list and ranking. The best of the two NTA scores in total and not in individual subject will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions.