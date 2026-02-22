JEE Main 2026: Over 300 students from govt schools in Punjab qualify session one

Bains shared that five students from his constituency, Sri Anandpur Sahib, also cracked the prestigious examination.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday said 305 students from government schools qualified in their first attempt of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026. This number reflects an increase of 63 per cent from last year’s 187 successful candidates, he said, describing the achievement as a defining moment for the state’s school education system.

Bains shared that five students from his constituency, Sri Anandpur Sahib, also cracked the prestigious examination. He announced that the government will organise a special three-week residential training camp to prepare the qualified students for JEE Advanced, ensuring they receive focused guidance for the next stage.

