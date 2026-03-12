JEE Main 2026: NTA reopens Session 2 application window at jeemain.nta.nic.in, till March 13

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2, responding to requests from candidates who could not complete their registration or fee payment within the deadline. The application portal will be opened today in the afternoon, and registration will close on March 13, 2026, at 9 pm. The deadline for completing the fee payment is March 13, 2026, at 11:50 pm.

Candidates can apply by visiting the official JEE Main portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those with existing credentials from Session 1 can log in directly, while fresh applicants must complete a new registration.

🗓 Registration Opens: 12 March 2026 (Afternoon)

🗓 Registration Closes: 13 March 2026 – 9:00 PM

According to the official schedule, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026. Admit cards are expected to be released three to four days before the exam dates.

Eligibility criteria state that candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025, as well as those appearing in 2026, are eligible to apply. There is no age restriction for appearing in JEE Main 2026 Session 2.

JEE Main aspirants who have applied and paid the examination fee for the January session and wish to appear for the JEE Main 2026 session 2 must log in using their previous application number and password. These students will now have to opt for the following: i. Course (paper) ii. Medium of the question paper iii. State code of eligibility iv. Examination cities as per the available options. v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12). vi. Fee payment

JEE Main is the gateway examination for admissions to India’s engineering institutions, including the NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). It also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which determines entry into the IITs.

For any technical assistance or queries related to the application process, candidates can reach NTA’s helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to jeemain@nta.ac.in.