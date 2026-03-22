JEE Main 2026: NTA revises Session 2 dates; city allotment slips out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination and simultaneously released city allotment slips for candidates appearing in the April exam window. The session 2 exams will now run from April 2 to 8. Originally, the JEE Main schedule stretched to April 9. The exams will be conducted in two shifts each day.
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Paper 1 — BE and BTech — will be held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8. Paper 2A and 2B — covering BArch and BPlanning, respectively — will be conducted on April 7. NTA has not issued an explanation for the one-day reduction in its notice.
Candidates can download their JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip from the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password. The slip confirms the city — not the specific centre — where a candidate’s examination will be held, allowing them to plan travel and accommodation. Here is how students can download the city slip:
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip link
Step 3: Enter your application number and password
Step 4: Your city slip will appear on screen — download and save the PDF
It is important to note that the city slip is for reference only and is not a valid entry document at the examination centre. The official JEE Main hall ticket, which will be issued separately, must be carried to the venue on exam day.
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The admit card will contain the candidate’s name, date of birth, exam date and time, allotted centre address, and exam-day guidelines. NTA has not yet announced a release date for the hall ticket, but it is expected shortly. The session 2 exam will be held across multiple cities in India and 15 international cities, making it one of the broader overseas testing deployments for a domestic entrance examination.
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Candidates facing trouble accessing or downloading their city slip can reach NTA’s support team at 011-40759000 or write to jeemain@nta.ac.in.