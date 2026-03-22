JEE Main 2026: NTA revises Session 2 dates; city allotment slips out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can download their JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip from the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination and simultaneously released city allotment slips for candidates appearing in the April exam window. The session 2 exams will now run from April 2 to 8. Originally, the JEE Main schedule stretched to April 9. The exams will be conducted in two shifts each day.

Read | JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Live Updates

Paper 1 — BE and BTech — will be held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8. Paper 2A and 2B — covering BArch and BPlanning, respectively — will be conducted on April 7. NTA has not issued an explanation for the one-day reduction in its notice.