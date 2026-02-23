JEE Main 2026: NTA issues session one final answer keys for Paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can access and download the PDF of the Paper 2 final answer key directly from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 06:34 PM IST
JEE Main 2026: NTA issues session one final answer keys for Paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.inThe Paper 2 examination was conducted on January 29, 2026, and candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key between February 19 and 20.
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 today. Candidates can access and download the PDF of the Paper 2 final answer key directly from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has dropped three questions from the Paper 2 final answer key for Session 1. The Agency is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 results shortly.

Meet the toppers | Arnav Gautam | Nimay Purohit Rahul Konar

To access their results, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password credentials. The results will be prepared strictly on the basis of the final answer key released by the NTA. The Paper 2 examination was conducted on January 29, 2026, and candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key between February 19 and 20.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

Board results banner

As per the official marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for every correct response, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect attempt. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examinations.

Interested candidates can complete their applications on the official website before February 25. The second session of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9 in two shifts each day.

Additionally, (NTA) has released an official notice announcing a correction window for candidates who have submitted their online application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2. The notice, published on February 21, 2026, on the NTA’s official website–nta.ac.in, provides students an opportunity to rectify errors in their submitted application forms before the examination.

According to the official notice, the correction window will be open from February 27, 2026, until 11:50 pm on February 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to make all necessary corrections within this deadline, as NTA has made clear that no further corrections will be entertained under any circumstances once the window closes.

The NTA organises the JEE Main examination to facilitate admissions into premier institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. Furthermore, only the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates from JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, which serves as the gateway for admission into IITs based on their performance in the advanced test.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
lutyens bust
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
Rahul Gandhi Stalin
Stalin-KC Venugopal meeting: Power-sharing off the table for now, Congress pushes for RS berth for Pawan Khera
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi shares fitness mantra at 53, says is 'lifting heavier' than in her 30s: 'I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles'
Apple
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Mandira Bedi shares fitness mantra at 53, says is 'lifting heavier' than in her 30s: 'I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles'
Mandira Bedi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement