JEE Main 2026: NTA issues session one final answer keys for Paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 today. Candidates can access and download the PDF of the Paper 2 final answer key directly from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has dropped three questions from the Paper 2 final answer key for Session 1. The Agency is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 results shortly.

To access their results, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password credentials. The results will be prepared strictly on the basis of the final answer key released by the NTA. The Paper 2 examination was conducted on January 29, 2026, and candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key between February 19 and 20.