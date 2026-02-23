JEE Main 2026: NTA issues session one final answer keys for Paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 today. Candidates can access and download the PDF of the Paper 2 final answer key directly from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has dropped three questions from the Paper 2 final answer key for Session 1. The Agency is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 results shortly.
To access their results, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password credentials. The results will be prepared strictly on the basis of the final answer key released by the NTA. The Paper 2 examination was conducted on January 29, 2026, and candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key between February 19 and 20.
As per the official marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for every correct response, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect attempt. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examinations.
Interested candidates can complete their applications on the official website before February 25. The second session of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9 in two shifts each day.
Additionally, (NTA) has released an official notice announcing a correction window for candidates who have submitted their online application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2. The notice, published on February 21, 2026, on the NTA’s official website–nta.ac.in, provides students an opportunity to rectify errors in their submitted application forms before the examination.
According to the official notice, the correction window will be open from February 27, 2026, until 11:50 pm on February 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to make all necessary corrections within this deadline, as NTA has made clear that no further corrections will be entertained under any circumstances once the window closes.
The NTA organises the JEE Main examination to facilitate admissions into premier institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. Furthermore, only the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates from JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, which serves as the gateway for admission into IITs based on their performance in the advanced test.
