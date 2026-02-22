JEE Main 2026: NTA to open correction window for Session 2 Applications from Feb 27

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notice announcing a correction window for candidates who have submitted their online application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2. The notice, published on February 21, 2026, on the NTA’s official website–nta.ac.in, provides students an opportunity to rectify errors in their submitted application forms before the examination.

According to the official notice, the correction window will be open from February 27, 2026, until 11:50 pm on February 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to make all necessary corrections within this deadline, as NTA has made clear that no further corrections will be entertained under any circumstances once the window closes.

JEE Main 2026: Who can use the correction facility?

The correction facility is available to two categories of applicants:

Fresh Session 2 candidates — those who applied for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 between February 1 and February 25, 2026.

Dual-session candidates — those who had previously registered for Session 1 (between October 31 and November 27, 2025) and subsequently applied for Session 2 as well.

Both groups can log in to the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password to access the correction interface.

JEE Main 2026: What can be edited?

NTA has specified a list of fields that candidates may modify during this window. These include:

–Father’s or Mother’s name (only one of the two can be changed)

–Category — candidates may either change their category or re-upload their category certificate, but not both simultaneously

–Sub-category (PwD) — similarly, candidates may change their sub-category or re-upload the relevant certificate

–Exam city preferences and medium of examination

–Qualification details — including passing year for Class 10 and 12 or equivalent examinations

–Course/Paper choice — candidates may add papers they wish to appear for

–State Code of Eligibility

–Date of Birth

–Gender

–Signature

–Identity details — for candidates who did not use Aadhaar as their identity document

JEE Main 2026: What cannot be changed?

NTA has locked five key fields that cannot be modified under any circumstances. These include the candidate’s Aadhaar number, mobile number, email ID, live or uploaded photograph, and certain other core identifiers. Candidates are reminded that these fields were finalised at the time of original registration and are permanently locked.

JEE Main 2026: Fee for Corrections

While the correction facility is accessible free of charge, certain modifications may attract an additional fee. For instance, if a candidate wishes to change their category from a reserved category (SC/ST/PwD/Girls) to General or OBC-NCL, an extra correction fee will be applicable. Any additional charges must be paid online through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI at the time of submitting corrections.

JEE Main 2026: How to make corrections

Candidates can follow these steps to use the correction window:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Correction in Application Form” link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password

Step 4: Navigate to “Manage Form Particulars Correction”

Step 5: Make the required changes in the editable fields

Step 7: Pay any additional fee if applicable. Submit the corrected form and download the updated confirmation page

JEE Main Session 2 Exam Dates

The JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The last date to submit the Session 2 application was February 25, 2026. Candidates whose application forms are validated post-correction will receive their examination city allotment slips and admit cards in due course through the official portal.

NTA has advised all candidates to carefully review their application details before the correction window opens, and to double-check all entries after making changes, as this facility is offered only once per session. Candidates are also encouraged to regularly monitor the official NTA website and the JEE Main portal for any further updates or instructions.