JEE Main 2026 from next week; must-read books

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Dr Saurabh Kumar
The first two weeks of April will see the beginning of JEE Main (April 2 – 30) and equal success, by receiving a good score will occur if you continue to focus on your revision and receive support. There are misconceptions concerning studying more than just one book while preparing to take the JEE. The best way to ensure that you receive a high score when taking the JEE, is to concentrate on one series of books or subjects to review as much as possible.
Although both NCERT Class 11th and Class 12th textbooks represent the basis of all JEE syllabus. The majority of questions you answer in Chemistry will also be NCERT questions, you need to be very detailed when studying any book or document concerning the JEE. Re-reviewing NCERT many times with respect to concept, examples, and in-text questions will ensure that you don’t move on to a higher-level material that has no relevance to what you’re currently working on.
If you have practiced the Physical Chemistry numericals given in R.C. Mukherjee was a good resource for the physical chemistry section of NCERT. There are also good resources for the organic and inorganic chemistry sections available by M.S. Chauhan and J.D. Lee, respectively. However, it is still most important that you use the resources available from NCERT to help you in your revision, especially with reaction mechanisms and factual information.
Once again the same approach should be used for mathematics. After revising the basic content in NCERT, your focus should be on practicing problems and examples taken from the Objective Mathematics book written by R.D. Sharma. If you have practiced problems from S.K. Goyal and S.L. Loney previously, you may practise examples and questions from them. Your main focus should be on revising your formulae, mixed solving problems, and speed up your solving time. The focus is not on learning new concepts.
Past Year Questions for JEE Main and Advanced. This includes full-length mock tests and the analysis thereof all contribute towards improvements in your accuracy and time management.
Ultimately, your success on JEE will not be dictated by the number of books you own, but rather by how you revise and practice from a limited number of selected books. Focus on NCERT, do extensive revision on your core books; practice previous years’ questions; and create a consistent study schedule. Having a balanced combination of clarity of concepts, regular practice and revising will make the difference during the final weeks leading up to the exam.
Dr. Saurabh Kumar, Founder & CEO at Shiksha Nation