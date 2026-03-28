JEE Main 2026 from next week; must-read books

Dr Saurabh Kumar

The first two weeks of April will see the beginning of JEE Main (April 2 – 30) and equal success, by receiving a good score will occur if you continue to focus on your revision and receive support. There are misconceptions concerning studying more than just one book while preparing to take the JEE. The best way to ensure that you receive a high score when taking the JEE, is to concentrate on one series of books or subjects to review as much as possible.

Although both NCERT Class 11th and Class 12th textbooks represent the basis of all JEE syllabus. The majority of questions you answer in Chemistry will also be NCERT questions, you need to be very detailed when studying any book or document concerning the JEE. Re-reviewing NCERT many times with respect to concept, examples, and in-text questions will ensure that you don’t move on to a higher-level material that has no relevance to what you’re currently working on.