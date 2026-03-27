JEE Main 2026: NTA city intimation slips for Kuwait, Dubai, Bahrain candidates

Candidates can download their JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip from the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ representative)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April 2026 exam city intimation slips for Kuwait and Dubai. For candidates taking the JEE Main session 2 exam from Bahrain, the NTA is coordinating with the Indian Embassy. The NTA has already released the JEE Main city intimation slips at jeemain.nta.nic.in so that candidates can plan their travel towards the exam city centre in advance. NTA will next release the JEE Main 2026 admit cards.

“The City Intimation Slips for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai have now been released. For the candidates registered from Bahrain, the NTA is in coordination with the Indian Embassy,” NTA in a statement released in March 26, said.