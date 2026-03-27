JEE Main 2026: NTA city intimation slips for Kuwait, Dubai, Bahrain candidates

To download the JEE Main 2026 April session admit card, candidates must use their application number and password.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April 2026 exam city intimation slips for Kuwait and Dubai. For candidates taking the JEE Main session 2 exam from Bahrain, the NTA is coordinating with the Indian Embassy. The NTA has already released the JEE Main city intimation slips at jeemain.nta.nic.in so that candidates can plan their travel towards the exam city centre in advance. NTA will next release the JEE Main 2026 admit cards.
“The City Intimation Slips for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai have now been released. For the candidates registered from Bahrain, the NTA is in coordination with the Indian Embassy,” NTA in a statement released in March 26, said.
For city changes, NTA has asked the candidates allotted in those cities to contact 011-40759000 or jeemain@nta.ac.in and check nta.ac.in and and jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates.
The JEE Main 2026 session 2 exams will be held in April first week. The JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exams will be held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8. The Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) will be held on April 7. The exams will be conducted in two shifts each day.
To download the JEE Main 2026 April session admit card, candidates must use their application number and password.
JEE Advanced 2026 dates are also announced. JEE Advanced will be conducted on May 17. The exam will be held in two sessions on the same day — Paper 1 from 9 am to noon 12 pm, and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Appearing in both papers is mandatory; candidates who skip either paper will not be considered for the merit list.