JEE Main 2026 Result Out: What are the official websites to check

Candidates who registered and appeared will be able to check scorecards at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 06:22 PM IST
JEE Main 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the results for the JEE Main Session 1. Candidates who registered and appeared will be able to check scorecards at the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026 for the January session was conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE Updates

Only those who qualify the JEE Mains Cutoff 2026 are eligible for the JEE Advanced exam 2026. JEE Main Session 1 provisional answer key for Paper 1 has been released with response sheets on February 4, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Result, Answer Key Today When will JEE Results be announced?

NTA has not mentioned any time as to when the JEE Main session one results will be declared by February 16; however, candidates can know about the JEE Main final answer key, the result, April application process, and the top colleges, click here. The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country.

To check your JEE Main rank, click here

JEE Main 2026 Result, Answer Key Today How to check JEE Main session one results?

To log in to their student profiles at the official JEE website, candidates will need an application number and date of birth. Paper 1 (BTech and BE) answer keys for JEE Main 2026 will also be accessible on the NTA’s authorised websites, once released. Successful candidates will secure admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through JoSAA counselling. Additionally, the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates of JEE Main 2026 will have the opportunity to appear in JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Result, Answer Key Today What was the performance of JEE Main 2025 candidates in session one?

In 2025, there was just one female topper from Andhra Pradesh, Sai Manogna Guthikonda. The NTA, at first, did not declare the percentiles of 39 candidates as they were found indulging in Unfair Means practices. Most toppers were from Rajasthan. A total of 13,11,544 candidates registered for Paper 1 (BE./B Tech.) across different categories and genders. Among them, 4,43,622 were female candidates, with 1,67,790 from the General category, 45,627 from EWS, 42,704 from SC, 13,833 from ST, and 1,73,668 from OBC.

JEE Main 2026 Result, Answer Key Today Has NTA started the registration for the JEE Main Session Two?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 1 started the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2. JEE Main 2026 is being held in two sessions – first in January and the second in April. Candidates seeking admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes must complete their applications through the official portal by February 25. Candidates can submit their applications through the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Result, Answer Key Today If there are any issues with JEE Main scorecards, with whom should I connect?

For any queries or assistance regarding the JEE (Main) 2026 examination or results, candidates can reach out to the National Testing Agency through its official websites — nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. They may also contact the NTA Helpdesk at 91-11-40759000 or write to jeemain@nta.ac.in for further support and clarification.

 

