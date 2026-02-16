JEE Main 2026 Result Out: What are the official websites to check

Candidates who registered and appeared will be able to check scorecards at the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the results for the JEE Main Session 1. Candidates who registered and appeared will be able to check scorecards at the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026 for the January session was conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE Updates

Only those who qualify the JEE Mains Cutoff 2026 are eligible for the JEE Advanced exam 2026. JEE Main Session 1 provisional answer key for Paper 1 has been released with response sheets on February 4, 2026.

NTA has not mentioned any time as to when the JEE Main session one results will be declared by February 16; however, candidates can know about the JEE Main final answer key, the result, April application process, and the top colleges, click here. The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country.