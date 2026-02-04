JEE Main 2026: NTA releases January session provisional answer key, response sheets; raise objections by Feb 6

The final answer key will be released after considering the grievances raised by the candidates taking the exam. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 result will be declared by February 12.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 01:33 PM IST
The JEE Main 2026 answer keys and candidates’ response sheets are available at the NTA’s official websites – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.The JEE Main 2026 answer keys and candidates’ response sheets are available at the NTA’s official websites – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ representative)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 2 released the answer keys and response sheets of the JEE Main 2026 January exam. The NTA has also opened the window to raise objections against the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) answer key for the January 2026 session. The JEE Main 2026 answer keys and candidates’ response sheets are available at the NTA’s official websites – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key by February 6 (11.50 pm).

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Live Updates

A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 will have to be paid per question challenged. The final answer key will be released after considering the grievances raised by the candidates taking the exam. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 result will be declared by February 12. For more updates on JEE Main answer key, result date and analysis, click here.

If challenges against the answer key are found to be correct, the JEE Main 2026 Janaury exam answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non- acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final, NTA said.

NTA held the first session of JEE Main 2026 from January 21 to 29.

JEE Main 2026 Jan 21 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 22 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Overall Analysis

JEE Main 2026 marking scheme

The JEE Main question paper is divided into two sections – A and B. Each subject had two sections. Section A was of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B contained questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for incorrect answer in Section A and Section B. Four marks will be allotted for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer marked.

For those questions unanswered and marked for review, no marks will be provided.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

As per JEE Main 2026 marking scheme, if more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options and for questions where all options are found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then full marks will be awarded to all candidates who have appeared irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

 

Feb 04: Latest News
