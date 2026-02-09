JEE Main 2026: IIT Tirupati’s Engineering Physics programme sees sharpest rise

Mridusmita Deka covers education and has worked with the Careers360 previously. She is an alumnus of Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University. ... Read More
JEE Main Results 2026: Among all the programmes at IIT Tirupati, Engineering Physics recorded the highest increase in choice count, rising from 5,957 in 2024 to 7,594 in 2025 — a jump of nearly 27.5 per cent. Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continued to dominate in absolute numbers, remaining the most preferred branch at IIT Tirupati. The choice count for CSE rose from 14,048 in 2024 to 17,117 in 2025, reflecting a 21.8 per cent increase.
The choice count data according to the Joint Implementation Committee Report (JIC Report) for IIT Tirupati indicates a strong rise in student interest across most undergraduate engineering programmes in 2025. The data shows that both traditional and specialised branches witnessed year-on-year growth, with Engineering Physics emerging as the fastest-growing programme in percentage terms.
Core engineering branches also posted consistent growth. Mechanical Engineering saw its choice count rise from 10,141 to 12,243, marking an increase of over 20.7 per cent, while Civil Engineering registered a 20.5 per cent rise, with choices increasing from 8,622 to 10,387. Chemical Engineering followed a similar trajectory, recording a 20.3 per cent growth, moving from 8,207 to 9,873 choices in 2025.
Electrical Engineering, a new programme introduced this year also was opted as one of the preferred branches in 2025, with a choice count of 13,420.
|Subject
|Choice Count 2025
|Choice Count 2024
|% Change
|Chemical Engineering
|9873
|8207
|+20.30%
|Civil Engineering
|10387
|8622
|+20.47%
|Computer Science and Engineering
|17117
|14048
|+21.85%
|Electrical Engineering
|13420
|-
|N/A
|Engineering Physics
|7594
|5957
|+27.48%
|Mechanical Engineering
|12243
|10141
|+20.73%
The improvement in choice counts at IIT Tirupati also coincides with a stronger placement performance in recent years. During the 2024 placement season, the institute recorded a clear recovery in overall outcomes, with the BTech placement rate rising to 83.82 per cent.
Computer Science and Engineering posted a placement rate of over 91 per cent, while Electrical Engineering followed with placements close to 89 per cent.
Being the first among the third generation of IITs announced in 2014, IIT Tirupati is an Institute of National Importance under the Act of Parliament of India. The institute started its general functioning under the mentorship of IIT Madras in the academic year 2015-16.
IIT Tirupati offers six BTech programmes namely: chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, engineering physics and mechanical engineering. The course curriculum is divided into eight equal semesters.
