JEE Main 2026: IIT Tirupati’s Engineering Physics programme sees sharpest rise

IIT Tirupati was established in 2015, and its first batch of students started in July 2015 (Campus image via official website)

JEE Main Results 2026: Among all the programmes at IIT Tirupati, Engineering Physics recorded the highest increase in choice count, rising from 5,957 in 2024 to 7,594 in 2025 — a jump of nearly 27.5 per cent. Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continued to dominate in absolute numbers, remaining the most preferred branch at IIT Tirupati. The choice count for CSE rose from 14,048 in 2024 to 17,117 in 2025, reflecting a 21.8 per cent increase.

The choice count data according to the Joint Implementation Committee Report (JIC Report) for IIT Tirupati indicates a strong rise in student interest across most undergraduate engineering programmes in 2025. The data shows that both traditional and specialised branches witnessed year-on-year growth, with Engineering Physics emerging as the fastest-growing programme in percentage terms.